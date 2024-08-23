smart #5 interior sketches shown; to debut August 28

Posted in Cars, International News, smart / By Mick Chan / August 23 2024 11:07 am

Interior sketches of the smart #5 have been released by the manufacturer, which come after homologation images of the model’s production version from the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) were leaked.

Now offering a glimpse into the cabin of the smart #5, the model’s interior is shown to drawn upon the pill-like shapes as found in the cabins of the #3 and the #1, with the #5 setup featuring a 10.3-inch ultra-high-definition LCD driver’s instrumentation display, a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, and dual 13-inch OLED displays for the central infotainment and front passenger screens.

The cabin of the #5 marks the first time that wood elements have been integrated into the interior of a smart model, which the company says “underscores the #5’s aspiration to enter a more premium market segment” with the use of oak wood on the dashboard fascia, centre console and door card inserts.

This model has previously been disclosed to be the largest of the brand’s current line-up, measuring 4,705 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm and a kerb weight of 2,450 kg for the top powertrain specification.

For comparison, the #3 coupé-SUV measures 4,440 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm, and the #1 is 4,270 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

Documentation from the Chinese MIIT filing revealed that there will be four powertrain choices to be available for the #5; these are the single motor RWD with 250 kW (335 hp), an uprated version of the single motor RWD with 267 kW (358 hp), a dual-motor AWD featuring a 165 kW (221 hp) front motor and a 267 kW (358 hp) rear motor for a combined 432 kW (579 hp), and the top dual-motor AWD version, with a more powerful 310 kW (416 hp) rear motor for a combined 475 kW (638 hp).

Battery specification will vary with the choice of powertrain, with the single-motor RWD version getting a lithium iron phosphate battery pack while the dual-motor AWD variants will get nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) units. The batteries are said to have a capacity of 100 kWh, for up to 700 km of range on the Chinese CLTC testing standard.

Prior reports by Car News China state that the smart #5 will have 800-volt electrical architecture and “4C-rated” charging. The brand has revealed that the smart #5 will have its world premiere in Australia, on August 28.

