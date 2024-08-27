smart announces new Sennheiser sound system partnership, replacing Beats – #5 to get 20 speakers!

Posted in Cars, International News, smart / By Jonathan Lee / August 27 2024 7:50 pm

Ever since its relaunch with the #1, smart has been using Beats sound systems in its electric vehicles. This changes with the announcement of a new strategic partnership with German audio giant Sennheiser, aiming to “enhance the future of in-car audio entertainment.” The brand will make its first appearance in the #5, set to be revealed tomorrow in Australia.

The Sennheiser Signature Sound System in the #5 will not only come with the usual door-mounted speakers but also one that rises up above the dashboard – all lit up by the car’s ambient lighting system that pulsates according to the music playing.

All told, the setup will come with 20 speakers (significantly more than already impressive 13 in the #1 and #3), including a unique portable speaker; it will also output over 2,000 watts of sound. The system features Sennheiser’s patented Concerto with Ambeo technology and Contrabass audio algorithms, and will support Dolby Atmos surround sound.

“smart is born to inspire people to explore the opportunities of the world by making their journey utterly enjoyable and comfortable experiences,” said smart global chief marketing officer Mandy Zhang. “Our collaboration with Sennheiser represents the beginning of a new era in smart’s in-car entertainment offerings and the start of another journey with a truly outstanding global partner. We are more than confident in delivering an unparalleled experience in sound.”

Sennheiser co-CEO Andreas Sennheiser added: “We are delighted to continue bringing our remarkable Sennheiser sound to the automotive space through our partnership with smart. At Sennheiser we deliver products and experiences that create goosebumps on the skin. In this partnership we are poised to do exactly that, offering a truly immersive listening experience that puts the driver and passengers at the centre of their favourite music.”

