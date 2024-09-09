Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer coming to Thailand 2025 – new XV mild hybrid priced at RM232k estimated

Posted in Cars, International News, Subaru / By Jonathan Lee / September 9 2024 11:00 am

It’s taken a good long while, but the latest Subaru Crosstrek is finally making its way to Thailand next year. According to Headlight Magazine, the car will enter the Land of Smiles in e-Boxer hybrid form, with prices predictably skyrocketing.

The third-generation lifted hatchback is in fact expected to retail at an eye-watering 1,800,000 baht (RM232,000) – much higher than the 1,055,000 baht (RM136,000) Subaru currently asks for the outgoing second-gen XV 2.0i-P EyeSight. Of course, that car is being imported from Tan Chong’s Malaysian plant in Segambut, whereas the new Crosstrek will be brought in straight from Japan due to the cessation of ASEAN assembly.

Just as it does in Japan, the Crosstrek’s e-Boxer powertrain utilises an FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine that produces 145 PS at 6,000 rpm and 188 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This is paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system comprising of a 13.6 PS/65 Nm MA1 electric motor and a 0.57 kWh battery for a total system output of 150 PS and 196 Nm. With a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive, fuel consumption is rated at 15.8 km per litre on the WLTP cycle.

Built on an updated Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the Crosstrek is characterised by its more extroverted styling. Notable design cues include the small trapezoidal headlights flanking a large hexagonal grille, thick black plastic C-shaped front bumper corners, prominent fender bulges and wheel arch extensions and C-shaped taillights.

Inside, the Crosstrek is dominated by an 11.6-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen that replaces both the head unit and the centre supplemental display, while the EyeSight driver assistance system has been enhanced by a centre wide-angle monocular camera to improve pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The Crosstrek will be the first of five cars to be launched in Thailand in 2025, the others being the Forester e-Boxer and updated versions of the Outback, WRX and BRZ. Expect the Crosstrek to arrive in Malaysia soon after, but would you buy the e-Boxer model at that price? Sound off in the comments.

GALLERY: Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid GT Edition at Singapore Motorshow 2024

