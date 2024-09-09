Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer coming to Thailand 2025 – new XV mild hybrid priced at RM232k estimated

It’s taken a good long while, but the latest Subaru Crosstrek is finally making its way to Thailand next year. According to Headlight Magazine, the car will enter the Land of Smiles in e-Boxer hybrid form, with prices predictably skyrocketing.
The third-generation lifted hatchback is in fact expected to retail at an eye-watering 1,800,000 baht (RM232,000) – much higher than the 1,055,000 baht (RM136,000) Subaru currently asks for the outgoing second-gen XV 2.0i-P EyeSight. Of course, that car is being imported from Tan Chong’s Malaysian plant in Segambut, whereas the new Crosstrek will be brought in straight from Japan due to the cessation of ASEAN assembly.
Just as it does in Japan, the Crosstrek’s e-Boxer powertrain utilises an FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine that produces 145 PS at 6,000 rpm and 188 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This is paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system comprising of a 13.6 PS/65 Nm MA1 electric motor and a 0.57 kWh battery for a total system output of 150 PS and 196 Nm. With a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive, fuel consumption is rated at 15.8 km per litre on the WLTP cycle.
Built on an updated Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the Crosstrek is characterised by its more extroverted styling. Notable design cues include the small trapezoidal headlights flanking a large hexagonal grille, thick black plastic C-shaped front bumper corners, prominent fender bulges and wheel arch extensions and C-shaped taillights.
Inside, the Crosstrek is dominated by an 11.6-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen that replaces both the head unit and the centre supplemental display, while the EyeSight driver assistance system has been enhanced by a centre wide-angle monocular camera to improve pedestrian and cyclist detection.
The Crosstrek will be the first of five cars to be launched in Thailand in 2025, the others being the Forester e-Boxer and updated versions of the Outback, WRX and BRZ. Expect the Crosstrek to arrive in Malaysia soon after, but would you buy the e-Boxer model at that price? Sound off in the comments.
GALLERY: Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid GT Edition at Singapore Motorshow 2024
Hard seen a brand new Subaru out from showroom since last 3 years . I wonder the branch in my town still there .
Almost every brand the Tan Chong Group touches, its turns into dust. This is mostly due to outdated business strategies used in dealing with its business partners, especially their Subaru dealers in Msia. When times were good, they had to endure all the Tan Chong Group’s antics and bullying tactics. Now, they have their revenge and shove the dealership up Tan Chong Group’s a$$. Don’t believe me? Ask any ex-Subaru dealer and find out yourself.
Look at the boss’ face bro. Don’t expect lots of intellect or ethics from him LOL
Subaru so successful in the US, it has decided to ignore other smaller markets.
Thailand penalise fully imported non ASEAN car with hefty tariff. That’s why price is high. Our import tariff also punitive as need to pay for AP.
New generation of old design car. Well done.
For that price and that technology, its gonna dead on arrival.
Aaand… Japanese car makers asking why they are losing to car makers from China… why oh why
LOL congratulations to Tan Chong fools for completely obliterating the Subaru brand in Southeast Asia. Tak pergi sekolah ka? Lu orang lepas jual nasi lemak mahu cuba jual kereta ke apa? Totally inept and incomprehensibly incompetent..
article is about Thailand and japan, what’s it got to do with tanchong.?
buffoons don’t even read before commenting
A brand that you wont miss. The era of wrx is already dino. Now it’s all about China EV.