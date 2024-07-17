2024 Subaru Crosstrek at GIIAS – 3rd-gen XV replacement in 2.0i-S EyeSight trim, RM159k

Also shown at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) is the new Subaru Crosstrek. The third-generation model, previously known as the XV, was launched there last year in sole 2.0i-S EyeSight form. The car, which comes fully imported from Japan, retails at 549,500,000 rupiah (RM159,100).

For that, you get the same FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injected flat-four engine as before, producing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s trademark Symmetrical All-wheel Drive with active torque split, plus a unique off-road-biased X-Mode that will be familiar to owners of past XVs.

Still built on the Subaru Global Platform, the Crosstrek nevertheless has a much more distinctive design than the car it replaces, led by slim LED headlights joined by a chrome bar. These flank a large hexagonal grille and sit above massive C-shaped bumper corners moulded in black plastic – a material that can also be found on the angular wheel arch trims and angular rear bumper.

You also get C-shaped LED taillights, beefy-looking roof rails and 18-inch turbine-style two-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the Crosstrek shares plenty with the latest WRX, albeit without that car’s sportier accoutrements such as the Alcantara trim and chunky steering wheel and sports seats. The centre console is also different, presumably coming with extra storage spaces.

With the WRX’s basic dashboard comes a new 11.6-inch portrait touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, although you still get analogue gauges. Other standard features include power-adjustable front seats (with lumbar adjustment for the driver) and a sunroof.

As the variant name suggests, the Crosstrek features the EyeSight suite of driver assists, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, evasive steering assist, reverse AEB and a camera-based driver attention monitor. Nine airbags, including a centre airbag and seat cushion airbags to prevent submarining, are also fitted.

With the Crosstrek already launched in most ASEAN markets, all eyes are on the remaining country still to get it, Malaysia. The car will be the first to be brought here after Subaru announced the cessation of all CKD local assembly activities in Southeast Asia, including in Malaysia. As such, expect the price to climb above the current XV’s RM149,788.

