Proton eMas 7 EV – 100,000 km local testing before launch, higher water wading depth compared to Geely

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / September 13 2024 12:08 pm

Proton is taking great pains to stress that its forthcoming eMas 7 (stylised as the e.MAS 7) is not a mere rebadge of its Geely Galaxy E5/EX5 twin, highlighting the significant amount of local input. The national carmaker has detailed the local testing regime for its first EV ahead of its launch at the end of the year.

The company sent six prototypes of the SUV (perhaps you’ve seen them before) across Peninsular Malaysia to ensure the car can withstand local road and climate conditions, as well as making sure its durability and adaptability suits market tastes.

A total of four road tests have been planned, including Durability Adaptive Testing (DAT), Electrical Road Testing (ERT), Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) road test and a Quality Reliability Test (QRT). Proton is also tweaking the eMas 7’s infotainment system, built-in navigation and telematic services.

So far, Proton’s engineers have subjected the car to DAT – simulating Malaysian’s environment and traffic – as well as updating the navigation system mapping, optimising radio station frequency capture, and testing internet connectivity on rural and mountainous roads and at train stations. The company said it has also tested the ADAS systems at various places, including shopping mall carparks, road forks and elevated roads.

Meanwhile, a 10,000 km road test is being conducted as part of ERT to ensure that the eMas 7’s electronic functions are seamlessly integrated into the electrical system. Key software components have also been localised, the team translating the Chinese language of the Flyme Auto infotainment to Malaysian English and adapting the settings to local needs rather than relying on generic translations.

But it’s the durability testing, which includes troubleshooting and system checks, that is most impressive. Proton claimed it has requested and implemented 49 additional testing processes – some of which are unique to Proton – to ensure the eMas 7 meets both local and global standards. These include tests for the vehicle’s load performance and stability control.

Notably, the eMas 7 exceeds the Galaxy E5 by offering a maximum water wading depth of 400 mm to provide additional protection against floods. The depth test was simulated at Proton’s proving ground in July, where the company also conducted a speed bump test to simulate actual Malaysian road conditions. An issue was found during the test and has since been fixed.

Last but not least is a planned 100,000 km QRT phase to test acceleration, braking performance and energy consumption, along with software testing. Proton will also send the eMas 7 for the usual battery of ASEAN NCAP crash and safety tests.

Based on the Global Modular Architecture (GMA), the eMas 7 is set to feature a 12-in-1 motor with a claimed 90.04% efficiency and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery utilising Aegis “short blade” battery cells. It will also utilise the aforementioned Flyme Auto infotainment system powered by a 7 nm chip.

No specs have been released just yet, but the Galaxy E5 in China is offered with a single front motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. Two battaery capacities are available in the Middle Kingdom – the 49.52 kWh version has a CLTC range of 440 km, while the 60.22 kWh unit is claimed to be able to travel up to 530 km. Expect the eMas 7 to share the same mechanicals.

