Agong visits NAMI in Russia, test drives Aurus Senat

In Cars, Local News

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, is in Russia for a state visit, and how could a true car fan like His Majesty not visit the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) while there?

His Majesty, accompanied by defence minister Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and foreign affairs ministry secretary-general Dato’ Seri Amran Mohd Zin, was welcomed by NAMI director-general Fedor Nazarov yesterday. After being briefed on NAMI’s latest technological innovations, His Majesty toured the showroom and plant before test-driving an Aurus Senat, the country’s state car.

Established in 1918 as Russia’s first automotive research lab, NAMI today houses lab facilities, test tracks and an autonomous vehicle zone. It is perhaps best known for developing the Aurus Senat and other vehicles in the Kortezh range, including the Arsenal van and Komendant SUV.

Tuanku already has a Hongqi L5 (known today as the Guoli; His Majesty was the world’s first owner), a long-wheelbase Genesis G90, a classic Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, a stretched Lincoln Town Car and a few Mercedes-Benz 600s. That’s China, South Korea, Britain, America and Germany covered – time for a Russian limousine?

Comments

  • Grab Driver on Aug 08, 2025 at 11:04 am

    His hobby cars, planes and trains. My hobby drive grab to pay bills

  • Peppa on Aug 08, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    I wish he use his money to fix JB’s road. Seriously the roads in Johor are mostly terrible and johorean have the audacity to say JB rivals penang? LMAO

  • Ben Yap on Aug 08, 2025 at 3:56 pm

    i got cocked eye and read as Aurus Sunat.

  • ioma on Aug 08, 2025 at 5:37 pm

    Everyone wants to gift car to world leaders so that can listen to conversation inside the car.

  • WOW on Aug 09, 2025 at 10:13 am

    trumpy and musky no gift him tesla cyberjunk, so our agong sapot another side.

  • Pro-Palestine on Aug 09, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    Daulat Tuanku. Terbaik Agong lawat kawan baik kita Russia. Russia military terkuat di dunia dan hero sedunia. Please bring in more Russia fast food chain and cars bagi kita rasa dan supooort sikit. Pasti enak dan sihat makanan makanan mereka tu

