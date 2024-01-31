New Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, departs Istana Bukit Serene for KL in classic Rolls-Royce Phantom VI

Posted in Cars, Local News, Rolls-Royce / By Danny Tan / January 31 2024 9:58 am

Today is the day that the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, enters his new home. According to Bernama, Sultan Ibrahim departed Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru at 7.45 this morning for the Senai Airport. A short flight will take the new king to KL for the Istiadat Melafaz Sumpah Jawatan Yang di-Pertuan Agong ke-17 at Istana Negara.

We know that Sultan Ibrahim loves his cars (and trucks), so which chariot did the king choose for this big day? From Bernama’s video on X, we see a classic limousine rolling out of Istana Bukit Serene, and it appears to be a dark blue Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.

A predecessor of today’s flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom, the Phantom VI was produced from 1968 to 1990, and only total of 374 units rolled out of Goodwood in that period. The limousine’s coachwork was created by Mulliner Park Ward, and the Phantom VI was the last R-R with a separate chassis. Behind that iconic tall grille is a 6.2-litre twin-carb V8 engine, mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

In 1979, the Phantom VI was given a larger 6,750 cc engine and a three-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, plus front and rear air con units.

Kenderaan membawa Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim beredar keluar dari perkarangan Istana Bukit Serene. Sultan Ibrahim berangkat ke Lapangan Terbang Senai, pada 7.45 pagi bagi ke Istiadat Melafaz Sumpah Jawatan Yang di-Pertuan Agong ke-17 di Istana Negara. 📸Lucia Terey… pic.twitter.com/wraZMxgVzk — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 30, 2024

The Phantom VI is the classic royal Rolls-Royce. According to Wikipedia, the late Queen Elizabeth II had two of these regal machines, and the Sultan of Brunei – another car-loving monarch – is an owner too. It looks like the Johor royal family has two Phantom VIs – the video shows another identical Phantom VI behind the first one, separated by the state’s GMC full-size SUV escorts. A gold Audi A8 follows behind.

In addition to 35.5 km of roads in Johor, five roads in KL are currently being closed for the arrival of Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. The roads are Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Damansara and Jalan Travers. As the new Agong will be touching down at the TUDM airbase in Subang, the motorcade will pass the NKVE, PLUS and Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim en route to the palace. Daulat Tuanku!

