KL road closures tomorrow for new Agong’s arrival

In addition to 35.5 km of roads in Johor, five roads in KL will be closed tomorrow (January 31) for the arrival of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

According to KL police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, the roads are Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Damansara and Jalan Travers. The roads will be closed in stages starting from 9.30 am.

As Sultan Ibrahim will be touching down at the TUDM airbase in Subang, the motorcade will pass the NKVE, PLUS and Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim en route to the palace. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow the instructions of police officers at the locations.

Sultan Ibrahim is succeeding Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as YDPA for the next five years. The latter’s sending off ceremony will see many road closures in KL today – full list here. If you’re stuck in an unexpected jam, it could probably be this – be patient and drive safe.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

