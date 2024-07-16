Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar coronation happening on July 20 – 14 roads in KL to be temporarily closed

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 9:58 am

The installation ceremony of DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara will take place this Saturday (July 20, 2024), which will see 14 roads in Kuala Lumpur be temporarily closed in stages to facilitate proceedings.

According to KL police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, a total of 387 traffic personnel will be mobilise for the ceremony to escort dignitaries, control traffic and enforce traffic rules and regulations. The 14 roads that will be temporarily closed include:

Jalan Tun Razak

Jalan Kia Peng

Jalan Raja Chulan

Jalan Ampang

Jalan Sultan Ismail

Sultan Iskandar Expressway

Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim

Jalan Semantan

Jalan Damansara

Jalan Istana

Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway

Jalan Kuching (southbound)

Dato Onn Roundabout

Jalan Parlimen

“These roads will be temporarily closed in stages starting at 8am for the installation ceremony and later at 8pm for the royal banquet,” Rusdi said in a statement. The temporary closures are to allow the royal guests to arrive on time for the events and will be reopened immediately after they pass through.

Motorists are advised not to use the road involved and to follow the instructions of the traffic police officers on duty at the locations on the day.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.