2025 Hanway Heritage HD400 review – RM22,800

In Bike Reviews, Bikes, Hanway / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 14 2025 11:54 am

Yes, please do a double take because this is the review of the 2025 Hanway Heritage HD400 cruiser from China, priced at RM22,800 in Malaysia. You are going to definitely have comments on the styling of the HD400, and this review will try and shed some light into what it is, and why it is.

There has been a rash of launches of China manufactured motorcycles in Malaysia of late, and this sees no signs of letting up. With any number of China made two-wheelers available in the local market, what sets the Hanway HD400 apart?

Let’s start with a little background, Hanway is a brand distributed by MZM Bike, who also handles the Royal Alloy, Italjet and CMC brands in Malaysia. MZM Bike has not exactly been very active in the Malaysia two-wheel market, but that is about to change with a new marketing team and new dealers being on-boarded.

Part of the re-emergence of MZM is with the Hanway brand, a motorcycle that caters to the current taste in Malaysian motorcyclists for retro bikes. In this instance, the HD400 borrows heavily from the American iron school of design, with a dash of British and German touches thrown in.

Bearing this mind, and we have our own thoughts on what seems to be a “derivative” design, we took the HD400 out for a review. What we found was interesting, the HD400 is somewhat more, and less, than what it seems.





Clad in classic black, the HD400 is certainly attractive, and the styling does not hurt the eyes. Instead of looking like someone showed the designer a photo of a 1950s motorcycle and said, “make me one like this,” the HD400 presents a balanced look, with almost all the proportions “just right.”

And as my old engineering professor once said to me, “if it looks right, it is right.” With the gloss black paintwork on the HD400, it does look the part, and puts one in mind of a classic Motorrad.

However, design cues for the HD400 have been taken from a certain model in the American brand’s line-up, the one with the number for a name. Nothing wrong with that, in as much as there is a certain… “thing” that the market will pay for.

One thing is certain, the China motorcycle makers have stepped into a market segment that has bee less than kind to the big name bike manufacturers. Harley-Davidson’s foray into the middleweight market with the Street 500, as well as Ducati’s efforts in the retro arena with the Scrambler 400 and BMW Motorrad’s range of 310 cc bikes made in India, have been less than stellar.

There is a reason for this, and this review is not the place to discuss it, but will be addressed in an opinion piece from the author later. Right now, the situation is, China has seen a market niche to exploit, both in mid-size motorcycles and scooters, and is going at it with throttle wide open.

Thus, we have the HD400 with its liquid-cooled, parallel-twin DOHC engine displacing 401 cc, placing it directly in the middleweight cruiser class. Close competition for the HD400 are the Benda 500s, the Chinchilla and Napoleon Bob.

With 42 hp and a maximum torque of 34 Nm, the HD400 posts typical numbers for its class. Riding the HD400 around, you will immediately realise this is not the fastest of the 400s, considering it hauls along some 198 kg, along with broad shouldered 16-inch wheels with 130/90 and 150/80 tyres, front and rear.

This gives the HD400 a stability at highway speeds, not quite at heavy cruiser level, but enough to make you not fret when an express bus flashes by you at an illegal speed. Seated in the 690 mm tall single seat, reach is moderate to the handlebars, with hands placed low inn the classic boulevard cruiser style.

Steering takes a firm grip at the handlebars, and the HD400’s suspension does not like being rushed into corners. Cornering has to be done with some forward planning and turning should be done with gently easing the HD400 innate the corner.

Suspension comfort is moderate and in keeping with a cruiser like this, with there being enough compliance to keep the HD400 tracking true in corners. Picking up speed, a noticeable wallow was felt and the rear suspension started feeling a little harsh.

We cannot complain too much, as the price point of the HD400 dictates that suspension is not exactly going to be top shelf items, but used within its performance envelope, is adequate. Similarly braking, with twin discs on the front wheel and a single disc in the rear, performs within its capability.

For best braking results, bring the rear brake into play together with the fronts. We noticed this tended to stabilise the HD400 under hard braking, keeping things upright to the stop but otherwise, the fronts do a good job on their own in normal traffic speeds.

The looks of the HD400, a mix of the classic German and English styles, with a sprinkling of American, is to exactly hard on the eyes. The HD400 is a good looking machine, and we liked the glossy black finish I keeping with its classic looks.

Quality of build is typical for a China produced motorcycle dedicated to the budget market, with some instances of sloppy frame welding but not enough to call it a deal breaker. The switchgear is also in keeping with the budget and the minimalist combination analogue and digital instrument panel showed all that is necessary.

There is a minimum of bells and whistles on the HD400, if you start comparing it to the current crop of motorcycles and scooters coming from the Middle Kingdom in recent times. But technology is not why the HD400 exists.

Instead, you need to look at the HD400 as what it is, a motorcycle representative of a specific era in motorcycling, brought into modern times. That is is sold in Malaysia at a reasonable price point does make it all the more attractive.

So, who needs the Hanway Heritage HD400? As a motorcycle, it presents a certain image that appeals to the younger, hipster rider. It is very much a relaxed ride, and not meant to be rushed or hurried, but rather, to enjoy the ride.

It would also serve well as a daily rider, capable of highway riding if fitted with saddlebags or luggage. Take a closer look at the HD400 if you want a small capacity motorcycle with retro looks and modern sensibilities.