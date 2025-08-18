JPJ reveals it has seized 270 luxury vehicles in Ops Luxury – some owed as much as RM29,000 in road tax

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / August 18 2025 12:17 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has revealed it has seized 270 luxury vehicles as it cracks down on owners driving without valid road tax and insurance. Over the past two weeks of Ops Luxury, the department caught celebrities, influencers and successful business people driving without a valid road tax and insurance, with some skipping payments of up to RM29,000 in arrears.

“The seized cars include Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces, with some of them still driven without road tax for about three years. In Johor alone, we detained 11 vehicles, including a car with an annual road tax of RM12,000,” said JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, as reported by The Star.

“In Kuala Lumpur, the highest tax arrears recorded was RM29,000, excluding insurance,” Aedy Fadly pointed out, adding that nine of the vehicles seized in Kuala Lumpur were owned by foreigners.

He noted that the operation targeted luxury cars found on the road without valid documents and that the vehicles will only be released once owners pay all their outstanding road tax, insurance payments and summonses.

“Some claim they simply forgot to renew their road tax and insurance policy, but the longest case we found was a vehicle in Kuala Lumpur that went over three years without road tax. How can a car owner forget about renewing their road tax and insurance for such an extended period?” Aedy Fadly said.

He added that the crackdown will continue in several states and will be expanded to Sabah and Sarawak soon. It is unacceptable that people can spend millions on luxury cars yet refuse to pay for road tax and insurance, which are crucial to protecting other road users. Driving without valid documents not only puts the drivers themselves at risk but also other road users as well, in the event of accidents,” he said.

