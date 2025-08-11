JPJ nabs foreigner driving luxury car with fake lesen

JPJ nabs foreigner driving luxury car with fake <em>lesen</em>

Besides seizing 104 luxury cars with no road tax nor insurance, the road transport department’s (JPJ) Ops Luxury 3.0, conducted August 7-9, also uncovered a foreign national who was driving a luxury car with a Malaysian driving licence believed to be fake, Bernama reports.

“The most serious offence detected was the possession of a fake Malaysian driving licence by a foreigner from a South Asian country. JPJ will conduct further investigations to identify how the fake licence was obtained. We do not rule out the possibility of a syndicate forging the document,” JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said today, adding that the individual was among nine non-Malaysians fined for driving luxury cars with various offences, including without valid road tax and insurance.

He said JPJ would seek the immigration department’s and related agencies’ cooperation to investigate, emphasising that no leniency would be shown to any individual violating traffic laws, including foreigners.

JPJ has reportedly identified over 1,000 luxury vehicles in Malaysia with long-expired road tax, some of which are apparently owned by celebrities and prominent business figures who claim the cars are only used as ‘weekend cars’. ‘Lupa‘ (I forgot) is another excuse. June’s Ops Luxury, July’s Ops Luxury 2.0 and the most recent Ops Luxury 3.0 have altogether seized 258 cars.

JPJ’s Ops Luxury, Ops Luxury 2.0 and Ops Luxury 3.0

