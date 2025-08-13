Melaka JPJ seizes 7 luxury cars worth nearly RM6 mil, including Alphard driven by foreigner from KL-JB

Melaka JPJ seizes 7 luxury cars worth nearly RM6 mil, including Alphard driven by foreigner from KL-JB

The nationwide Ops Luxury crackdown on un-road taxed and uninsured luxury vehicles continues, and the Melaka road transport department (JPJ) has seized seven luxury vehicles with an estimated total value of nearly RM6 million between July 1 and 12, Bernama reports.

“The latest luxury vehicle seized was a Toyota Alphard driven by a Myanmar national with six other men of the same nationality, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru. The seizure took place at the Jasin toll entrance around 10 am this morning.

“The driver was found to not have a valid driving licence, and none of them had valid travel documents before being handed over to the police for further action,” Melaka JPJ director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said yesterday, adding that the Alphard is owned by a Malaysian and that a detailed investigation is underway to determine if the car was rented to the foreigners involved.

Melaka JPJ seizes 7 luxury cars worth nearly RM6 mil, including Alphard driven by foreigner from KL-JB

Separately, 36 motorbikes ridden by foreigners were also seized under Ops PeWA (pemandu/penunggang warga asing) yesterday in Melaka, she revealed.

“The foreigners riding motorcycles were from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Rohingya, Myanmar and Vietnam. The main offences detected were driving without a licence, expired road tax and lack of insurance,” she said.

JPJ has reportedly identified over 1,000 luxury vehicles in Malaysia with long-expired road tax, some of which are apparently owned by celebrities and prominent business figures who claim the cars are only used as ‘weekend cars’. ‘Lupa‘ (I forgot) is another excuse. June’s Ops Luxury, July’s Ops Luxury 2.0 and the most recent Ops Luxury 3.0 have altogether seized 258 cars.

JPJ’s Ops Luxury, Ops Luxury 2.0 and Ops Luxury 3.0

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

