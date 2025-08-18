Thai woman caught smuggling diesel using fake plates

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 18 2025 10:26 am

The domestic trade and cost of living ministry‘s (KPDN) Kedah chapter arrested a Thai woman on Saturday for trying to smuggle diesel using a Thai-registered pick-up truck with Malaysian number plates at a Kuala Nerang petrol station, Bernama reports.

“During initial observations, a pick-up truck was seen filling up diesel before heading to the back of the petrol station where the vehicle owner was changing out local registration plates for foreign registration plates. Further inspection revealed diesel kept in a modified tank,” Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said in a statement last night.

He added that the petrol station was found to have sold 273 litres of diesel in one transaction (200 litres is the daily limit) to the suspect, who is in her 40s. Seized were almost RM800 worth of diesel, the pick-up truck itself, purchase receipts and documents, altogether worth over RM30,790.

Last week alone, Perak KPDN raided a workshop in Taiping suspected of illegally storing 36,000 litres of diesel allegedly bought at RM21.5 a litre and meant for sale on the black market at RM2.45 a litre, and the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) foiled an attempt to smuggle 10,200 litres of diesel at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border, believed to be intended for sale in as far as Myanmar.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.