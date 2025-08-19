July 2025 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 28% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by Gerard Lye / August 19 2025 4:25 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of July 2025, which saw a total of 70,057 units delivered to customers. This is considerably more than the 54,863 units sold in June 2025 and represents an increase of 28% or 15,194 units.

The association attributes the increase to the higher number of working days in July (23) compared to June (19), the latter a result of the Hari Raya Aidiladha week. On a year-to-year (YoY) basis, July 2025’s total is 5% or 3,444 units less than the 73,501 units recorded for the month of July 2024.

Looking at the year-to-date (YTD) tally, a total of 443,777 vehicles has been sold in the first seven months of 2025. This too is 5% down (21,175 units to be exact) when compared to the same period in 2024. At this point, total industry volume (TIV) is about 57% of the association’s full-year sales forecast of 780,000 units.

The sales momentum in July 2025 is expected to continue into August 2025, the association said in its release. This is due to companies aggressively pushing promotions in conjunction with the Merdeka celebration, new model launches and higher stock availability supported by last month’s high production volume.

On that mention, July 2025 saw vehicle production hit 71,439 units, which marks a YoY improvement of 1% or 597 units from July 2024. However, YTD production is at 424,065 units, which is down 8% or 39,041 units compared to the same period last year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.