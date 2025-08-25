KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

In Local News, Public Transport / by /

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

Beginning August 30, you’ll be able to take Keretapi Tanah Melayu‘s (KTM) Electric Train Service (ETS) to Kluang, Bernama reports.

“Ticket purchases can be made from 8pm (on August 23) through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application, kiosks and the official KTM website,” said transport minister Anthony Loke in a recent statement.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia on August 23 drove one of the new Class 94 ETS3 trains to Kluang, a 284-km trip that took three hours and 27 minutes, to officiate the launch of the new service, after previously test-driving it to Rawang on August 19.

There’ll be 10 ETS3s units in service by early 2026 – two are expected to start operating first; the other eight are being assembled in stages at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation’s (CRRC) Batu Gajah plant. By end-2025, the ETS should go all the way south to Johor Bahru Sentral, completing its West Coast Line conquest.

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now
KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 