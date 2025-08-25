KTM ETS to Kluang starts Aug 30, tickets open now

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / August 25 2025 4:47 pm

Beginning August 30, you’ll be able to take Keretapi Tanah Melayu‘s (KTM) Electric Train Service (ETS) to Kluang, Bernama reports.

“Ticket purchases can be made from 8pm (on August 23) through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application, kiosks and the official KTM website,” said transport minister Anthony Loke in a recent statement.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia on August 23 drove one of the new Class 94 ETS3 trains to Kluang, a 284-km trip that took three hours and 27 minutes, to officiate the launch of the new service, after previously test-driving it to Rawang on August 19.

There’ll be 10 ETS3s units in service by early 2026 – two are expected to start operating first; the other eight are being assembled in stages at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation’s (CRRC) Batu Gajah plant. By end-2025, the ETS should go all the way south to Johor Bahru Sentral, completing its West Coast Line conquest.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.