Gov’t to add 50 train sets to meet growing demand for ETS, Komuter services, also for Ipoh Sentral project

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / August 25 2025 10:55 am

The government says that 50 new train sets will be acquired over the next three years via a leasing plan to cope with the growing demand for rail services. This expansion is necessary to support the increasing usage of the electric train service (ETS) and commuter rail services, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

He said the train sets would be procured through a leasing arrangement with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), allowing for a more cost-efficient expansion of the rail fleet. “The leasing model, which includes maintenance costs and installment payments, enables the government to acquire up to 50 new train sets within the planned timeline,” he said.

He added that the planned expansion in being made in anticipation of the upcoming Ipoh Sentral development, with a large number of these trains to be allocated specifically for the project to accommodate the expected increase in traffic, the New Straits Times reports.

Loke said that part of the Ipoh Sentral project will involve the relocation of rail operations to a new, modern station, and that there were plans to preserve and repurpose the existing Ipoh railway station.

“The current station could be repurposed as a gallery or museum, while train operations will shift to the new station. Funds have already been allocated for its preservation,” he said.

“We do have a budget allocated for conserving the old station building, but it must be properly maintained. As a historic and heritage site, it deserves to be protected,” he added.

