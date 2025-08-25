Gov’t to add 50 train sets to meet growing demand for ETS, Komuter services, also for Ipoh Sentral project

In Local News, Public Transport / by /

Gov’t to add 50 train sets to meet growing demand for ETS, Komuter services, also for Ipoh Sentral project

The government says that 50 new train sets will be acquired over the next three years via a leasing plan to cope with the growing demand for rail services. This expansion is necessary to support the increasing usage of the electric train service (ETS) and commuter rail services, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

He said the train sets would be procured through a leasing arrangement with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), allowing for a more cost-efficient expansion of the rail fleet. “The leasing model, which includes maintenance costs and installment payments, enables the government to acquire up to 50 new train sets within the planned timeline,” he said.

He added that the planned expansion in being made in anticipation of the upcoming Ipoh Sentral development, with a large number of these trains to be allocated specifically for the project to accommodate the expected increase in traffic, the New Straits Times reports.

Gov’t to add 50 train sets to meet growing demand for ETS, Komuter services, also for Ipoh Sentral project

Loke said that part of the Ipoh Sentral project will involve the relocation of rail operations to a new, modern station, and that there were plans to preserve and repurpose the existing Ipoh railway station.

“The current station could be repurposed as a gallery or museum, while train operations will shift to the new station. Funds have already been allocated for its preservation,” he said.

“We do have a budget allocated for conserving the old station building, but it must be properly maintained. As a historic and heritage site, it deserves to be protected,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • penguin on Aug 25, 2025 at 4:21 pm

    its 2025 and we still get the ets3 that barely runs at full speed and still need 3.5 hrs to reach kluang. nevertheless, i still look forward to it.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Kunaseelan Packianathan on Aug 25, 2025 at 5:44 pm

    KTM Kommuter Service continues to be a Big Zero.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 