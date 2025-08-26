MAHB directed to monitor, maintain KLIA aerotrain

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / August 26 2025 4:08 pm

The transport ministry has directed Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to continuously monitor and maintain Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) aerotrain following a few disruptions shortly after its July 1 relaunch, reports Bernama.

“Any technical disruption will directly impact passengers. As a critical service at KLIA, the aerotrain must maintain a high level of reliability to ensure uninterrupted passenger movement. The rail system can sometimes face technical issues involving mechanical, electrical and software components.

“Therefore, we have instructed MAHB to carry out daily monitoring and ensure proper maintenance,” transport minister Anthony Loke said today, adding that a dedicated team has been assigned to maintain smooth operation, especially during peak hours.

He also said that MAHB must ensure the project contractor assumes full responsibility for any issues, as the system is still under warranty. The aerotrain has ferried nearly two million passengers between Terminal 1’s main and satellite buildings since its July 1 relaunch, “with thousands relying on the service” daily, the transport minister said.

On July 4, the aerotrain was down for an hour due to heavy rain causing water accumulation in the tunnel – a fault in one of the drainage pumps prevented the automatic removal of water.

The KLIA aerotrain resumed operations on July 1 following a RM456 million upgrade exercise as part of a RM742 million transformation initiative by MAHB, after having been out of action since March 2023. Flight passengers have been bussing between the main and satellite buildings for two years. The new Alstom Innovia APM 300R trains do the one-kilometre journey in under three minutes.

