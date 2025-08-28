2025 Volkswagen T-Roc revealed – second-gen ‘Golf SUV’ is longer, 1.5L eTSI MHEV, column gear selector

In Cars, Global Car Launches, International News, Videos, Volkswagen / by Jonathan James Tan / August 28 2025 6:41 pm

Volkswagen has renewed the T-Roc for a second generation, and why wouldn’t it, with over two million units of the original ‘Golf SUV’ sold since 2017. Prices in Germany start at 30,845 euros (RM152k).

The between-T-Cross-and-Tiguan vehicle is 4,373 mm long (+122 mm versus first-gen), 1,828 mm wide (+9 mm) and 1,562 mm tall (+9 mm), with a 2,631 mm wheelbase (+28 mm), so it’s bigger all round. This results in more rear legroom and 475 litres of boot space (+30 litres).

The Canary Yellow car you see here is an R-Line model; the Flamed Red one is not. The new face is accompanied by full-width light bars front and rear (including a red-illuminated rear VW logo), and optional are an illuminated front VW logo, IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, massage seats and a head-up display. Cracking-looking thing, we think.

For now, there’s only a 1.5 litre eTSI 48V mild-hybrid that sends either 116 or 150 PS to the front wheels, but there’ll soon be two hybrid powertrains (also FWD), a 2.0 litre TSI mild-hybrid with 4Motion all-wheel drive, and a hot T-Roc R. They’ll all use a seven-speed DSG twin-clutcher – no more manual gearbox.

Therefore, a column-mounted gear selector can be employed, freeing up centre console space for a wireless phone charger. The dashboard is completely new – the digital instrument panel is now a 10-inch free-standing tablet instead of being binnacle-housed, and the centre touch-screen measures either 10.4 or 12.9 inches. Hidden side air-con vents, as is the fashion, but it looks like climate controls are still in the screen.

The MQB evo-based T-Roc also gets, depending on variant, Travel Assist cruise control with auto lane change, ACC and smartphone-controlled parking with memory, amongst others. VW says the car is 10% more aerodynamic than its predecessor at 0.29 Cd.

