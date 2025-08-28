2025 Volkswagen T-Roc revealed – second-gen ‘Golf SUV’ is longer, 1.5L eTSI MHEV, column gear selector

Volkswagen has renewed the T-Roc for a second generation, and why wouldn’t it, with over two million units of the original ‘Golf SUV’ sold since 2017. Prices in Germany start at 30,845 euros (RM152k).

The between-T-Cross-and-Tiguan vehicle is 4,373 mm long (+122 mm versus first-gen), 1,828 mm wide (+9 mm) and 1,562 mm tall (+9 mm), with a 2,631 mm wheelbase (+28 mm), so it’s bigger all round. This results in more rear legroom and 475 litres of boot space (+30 litres).

The Canary Yellow car you see here is an R-Line model; the Flamed Red one is not. The new face is accompanied by full-width light bars front and rear (including a red-illuminated rear VW logo), and optional are an illuminated front VW logo, IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, massage seats and a head-up display. Cracking-looking thing, we think.

For now, there’s only a 1.5 litre eTSI 48V mild-hybrid that sends either 116 or 150 PS to the front wheels, but there’ll soon be two hybrid powertrains (also FWD), a 2.0 litre TSI mild-hybrid with 4Motion all-wheel drive, and a hot T-Roc R. They’ll all use a seven-speed DSG twin-clutcher – no more manual gearbox.

Therefore, a column-mounted gear selector can be employed, freeing up centre console space for a wireless phone charger. The dashboard is completely new – the digital instrument panel is now a 10-inch free-standing tablet instead of being binnacle-housed, and the centre touch-screen measures either 10.4 or 12.9 inches. Hidden side air-con vents, as is the fashion, but it looks like climate controls are still in the screen.

The MQB evo-based T-Roc also gets, depending on variant, Travel Assist cruise control with auto lane change, ACC and smartphone-controlled parking with memory, amongst others. VW says the car is 10% more aerodynamic than its predecessor at 0.29 Cd.

Jonathan James Tan

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

