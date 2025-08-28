Over 60% of 500 commercial vehicle operators fail JPJ safety audit, mainly due to improper GPS installation

Over 60% of the 500 commercial vehicle operating companies audited under the Special Operation on Safety Audit System Guidelines (Ops Khas JISA) failed to meet safety standards, mainly due to improper GPS installation, Bernama reports.
“The results are disappointing. We will continue with further audits to ensure compliance,” JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said, adding that the June 23-July 31 audit was only the first step in a nationwide effort targeting some 300,000 commercial vehicle operators.
Companies that fail the audit will be given one month to fix deficiencies before facing further action, including permit cancellation. Repeat offenders will be referred to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for enforcement.
A spate of commercial vehicle-related accidents lately have led to increased attention on things like speed limiters, bus seat belts, tyres, overloading, dashcams, unpaid saman and even non-Malaysian drivers.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
so 60% of commercial car can lepas puspakom but caught by jpj? that’s *i lost words*
Anyone wants to guess how these commercial vehicle got pass Puspacom check nice right those coloured papers and being monopoly in the game crony.
Good job JPJ. Audit commercial company for compliance. Perhaps, MOT should consider, making it a regulation for these commercial company must keep record and make available record of vehicle maintenance especially those with gross weight exceeding certain level. the JPJ can audit the record for proof of proper maintenance per vehicle manufacturer specification. maintenance must be carried out by competent workshop. that mean those with certification of competency. these workshop too need to keep record of service provided when further audit when needed. typical iso record keeping period say 3 yrs or 7 yrs.
Tok, is this is news to you?
What’s this all give chance….
Why when we fellow normal car drivers no get chance when the time came?
Such double standard or is there side story here?