Over 60% of 500 commercial vehicle operators fail JPJ safety audit, mainly due to improper GPS installation

In Local News, Safety / by Jonathan James Tan / August 28 2025 11:26 am

Over 60% of the 500 commercial vehicle operating companies audited under the Special Operation on Safety Audit System Guidelines (Ops Khas JISA) failed to meet safety standards, mainly due to improper GPS installation, Bernama reports.

“The results are disappointing. We will continue with further audits to ensure compliance,” JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said, adding that the June 23-July 31 audit was only the first step in a nationwide effort targeting some 300,000 commercial vehicle operators.

Companies that fail the audit will be given one month to fix deficiencies before facing further action, including permit cancellation. Repeat offenders will be referred to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for enforcement.

A spate of commercial vehicle-related accidents lately have led to increased attention on things like speed limiters, bus seat belts, tyres, overloading, dashcams, unpaid saman and even non-Malaysian drivers.

