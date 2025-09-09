Malaysia now has over 4,100 EV chargers nationwide

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 9 2025 10:42 am

Malaysia now has at least 4,100 public EV chargers nationwide, deputy prime minister and energy transition and water transformation minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has said, according to a Bernama report. The national target is 10,000 by end-2025; PLANMalaysia‘s national electric vehicle charging network (MEVnet) dashboard shows 4,161 as of today.

“Under the green mobility levers, Malaysia is rapidly expanding its EV ecosystem from nationwide charging infrastructure and public fleet electrification to policies that encourage local EV manufacturing and component supply chains,” he said in his opening speech at the International Conference on Chemical and Energy Engineering (ICCHEE) 2025.

Fadillah added that the goal is not just to reduce emissions but to position the country as a regional hub for green and sustainable mobility.

Malaysia wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 via six key levers under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) – these are energy efficiency, renewable energy, bioenergy, hydrogen, green mobility and carbon capture.

EV naysayers often question how clean electricity generation is – to that end, Malaysia aims to raise the renewable energy share in the power mix to 70% by 2050 while doubling the national energy efficiency savings target to 22%, Fadillah said.

“Practical measures are already in motion: large-scale building retrofits, stronger efficiency standards for appliances and the expanded use of biodiesel from B10 to B20 in transport. These are not abstract ideas, they are tangible steps creating visible progress on the ground,” he said.

On hydrogen, Fadillah mentioned the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR), which aims to make Malaysia a clean hydrogen hub in Asia-Pacific by mid-century. “With the potential to generate over RM400 billion in revenue, create 200,000 new jobs and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2050, hydrogen can reshape our energy landscape.

“Complemented by the forthcoming Climate Change Bill and Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage legislation, this vision is already being translated into action. Pilot projects such as ammonia co-combustion at Tenaga Nasional Bhd facilities, achieving up to 60% blending, prove that cleaner fuels can be both scalable and safe,” he said.

