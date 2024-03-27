MOSTI exploring hydrogen tech in mobility sector

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 27 2024 10:10 am

The ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI) is exploring the potential use of hydrogen technology, particularly in the mobility sector, the ministry has said in a statement. The ministry it will hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies to raise the adoption level of hydrogen technology, further creating a group of end-users in Malaysia, it added.

A demonstration session was held on the premises of the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI), which was attended by economy minister Rafizi Ramli, minister of natural resources and sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The purpose of this session is to share the potential of hydrogen technology, especially in the mobility sector. The country’s commitment is to achieve net zero carbon emissions as early as 2050, [which] is in line with the objectives outlined in the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR), the statement by MOSTI read.

The ministry of science, technology and innovation also expects to partner with the private sector for the construction of a mobile hydrogen refuelling station, which will highlight the abilities and expertise of local talent in leading the hydrogen economy, it said.

Last September, MOSTI said that hydrogen refuelling stations as well as hydrogen public buses are expected to be operational in Peninsular Malaysia this year, where multiple hydrogen vehicles will be deployed for trial runs once the first hydrogen refuelling station is operational, it said at the time.

Sarawak became home to the first four units of the second-generation Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle in Malaysia in January 2023, when UMW Toyota Motor handed over four units of the hydrogen FCEV to SEDC Energy and one unit to the premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

