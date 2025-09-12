Top 20 EV brands in Aug 2025 – BYD widens lead over Proton, Mercedes surges to 4th, Xpeng and BMW tied

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / September 12 2025 3:55 pm

Continuing with JPJ registration data from the month of August, we have the top 20 electric vehicle brands, which sees BYD continuing to lead the segment. This time, however, the Chinese EV specialist has widened its lead over second-placed Proton, making last month its second-best in terms of sales after May.

A total of 1,119 BYDs found homes in August, 353 units more than Proton and its sole EV, the eMas 7 (766 units). The entirety of that gap can be explained by the new Atto 2, which recorded 403 registrations in its first full month of sales.

This strong performance has pushed BYD’s year-to-date sales figure to 7,389 units – meaning that it’s well on its way to hitting 10,000 sales in 2025 – while Proton’s YTD stands at just 5,455 units (-1,934 units). Completing the podium places is a resurgent Tesla with 509 units registered, consolidating its hold on third with 3,162 units sold YTD.

Making a surprising appearance in fourth is Mercedes-Benz. Having languished mid-table with double-digit sales all year, Stuttgart recorded its single best month with 261 EVs registered, likely as a result of its ongoing MyMercedesRewards campaign. This has nearly doubled its YTD EV sales to 527 units, vaulting it up five places to eighth in the standings.

Ahead of it in the overall table are BMW and Xpeng, which were on level pegging in fifth last month with 96 registrations apiece, continuing a surprisingly close YTD battle for fourth (BMW at 1,117 units, Xpeng at 842 units). Meanwhile, Zeekr saw an uptick in registrations to 88 units (crucially, before sales of the new 7X commence in earnest), as did Leapmotor with 72 units – the latter continuing its strong form since slashing prices of the C10 in June.

Behind them, Denza slipped to ninth with 69 units sold, narrowing its YTD gap to Zeekr (787 units versus 679) in the battle for sixth. Rounding up the top ten is Porsche with 59 units registered (467 units YTD), with the usual caveat that these figures include grey market “recon” registrations as well.

No real surprises further down, although Honda continues to climb up the ladder since entering the standings last month in 19th, climbing up to 15th with 32 vehicles registered (31 of them being the sole officially-imported model, the e:N1).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.