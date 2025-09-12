Top 20 brands in Aug 2025 – Perodua, Proton, Toyota, Honda, Jaecoo stay top five; Tesla goes up to 16th

In Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 12 2025 11:09 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has updated its vehicle registration data up until August 31, 2025, with Perodua unsurprisingly taking the top spot with 32,026 units. While slightly lower than the 33,486 units recorded for July 2025, last month’s figure is still over the 30,000-unit mark, which is something the company managed in five out of eight months this year. Tallying everything up, Perodua’s year-to-date (YTD) total is well over the 200,000-unit mark at 231,700 units.

Coming in second place is Proton with 14,625 units registered in the month of August 2025 for a YTD total of 97,578 units. Positions three to seven are unchanged from July 2025, with Toyota completing the podium in third with 11,707 units (80,491 YTD).

Honda slots in behind in fourth (6,169 units; 46,757 YTD), followed by Omoda | Jaecoo in fifth (1,898 units; 12,519 YTD), Chery in sixth (1,735 units; 7,920 YTD) and Mitsubishi in seventh (1,317 units; 9,707 YTD).

In eighth place, BYD crossed the 1,000-unit mark after dipping below it in July 2025 to see 1,119 registrations in August 2025, bringing its YTD total to 7,389 units. Completing the top ten are Mercedes-Benz (962 units; 6,292 YTD) in ninth, while Mazda overtook BMW with its 822 units (5,583 YTD).

The Munich-based carmaker settles for the 11th spot with 713 units last month, with its YTD total also below Mazda’s at 5,085 units. Behind it is Great Wall Motor that climbed from 15th to 12th with 600 registrations, its highest so far this year for a YTD total of 3,335 units. Coming in 13th is Lexus with 597 units (3,997 YTD), with Isuzu in 14th (517 units; 4,202 YTD) and Nissan close behind in 15th (512 units; 4,340 YTD).

As for the bottom five, Tesla’s 509 units in August 2025 saw it take the 16th spot, which is an improvement from 18th place in July 2025. The EV-only brand’s YTD total for the first eight months of this year is currently at 3,162 units.

Next comes Ford in 17th (473 units; 3,382 YTD), while Jetour makes the list again, this time dropping one spot to 18th with 374 units (1,175 YTD). Porsche in 19th (221 units; 1,726 YTD) and MINI in 20th (205 units; 1,465 YTD) complete the top 20 list.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.