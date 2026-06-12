How many grey-import cars were sold in Malaysia in 2025? MAA sales and JPJ reg data compared

Recon and grey-import cars are big business in Malaysia, even if the official industry would rather not talk about them. These are the parallel-imported and reconditioned vehicles that reach our roads outside the authorised distributor network, and while nobody publishes a neat figure for how many there are, we can get a good estimate by putting two official datasets side by side. We did this for 2024 last year, and now let’s have a look at 2025.

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The method is simple. The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) reports Total Industry Volume (TIV), which is the number of vehicles sold by its members, the authorised distributors and franchise holders. Separately, the road transport department (JPJ) records every vehicle registered in the country, no matter how it got here. Since every car sold officially must also be registered, JPJ’s total should always be equal to or higher than MAA’s. The gap between the two is, broadly, the cars that entered the market outside official channels, in other words recon and grey imports.

For 2025, the figures are as follows. JPJ registered 870,327 vehicles over the year, while MAA reported official sales of 820,752 units, itself a record TIV. The difference is 49,575 units, which works out to 5.7% of everything registered in 2025. Put another way, roughly one in every 18 cars that hit Malaysian roads last year did not come through an official showroom.

Breaking it down by month, the pattern is remarkably consistent. JPJ registrations exceeded MAA sales in every single month of 2025, with the grey share sitting in a tight band between 3.4% in February and 6.6% in September. The single largest gap came in December, when 96,970 registrations against 90,716 official sales left 6,254 units unaccounted for, fitting given that December was also the biggest sales month on record.

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What is more telling is the trend. In 2024, the gap between registrations and official sales was 39,545 units, or 4.6% of the market. In 2025 it grew to 49,575 units, or 5.7%. That is a 25% jump in estimated grey volume in a single year, and the share rose by 1.1 percentage points, even as the official market itself was virtually flat, up just 0.5%. In short, the grey channel grew far faster than the showrooms last year.

A few caveats are worth stating plainly. The gap is an estimate, not an exact recon count. It also absorbs registration-timing differences (a car sold in December but registered in January, say) and any brands that do not report to the MAA.

The two datasets also classify vehicles differently, most notably with pickup trucks, which the MAA counts as commercial vehicles, and the MAA TIV figure includes commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses that are not in JPJ’s car data.

For those reasons we are looking at the total market here rather than going brand by brand, since the MAA does not publish marque-level sales figures publicly. Still, as a directional read on how much of the market sits outside official channels, the picture is clear enough, and it is growing.

The recon trade is nowhere more visible than with Toyota. UMW Toyota Motor reported official 2025 sales of 102,417 units, its fourth straight year above the 100,000 mark, but JPJ registered 129,085 Toyotas over the same period.

That leaves a gap of 26,668 vehicles, or 20.7% of all Toyotas registered, that did not come through UMWT’s official channels. In other words, better than one in five Toyotas that hit Malaysian roads in 2025 was a recon or grey import, and the figure is remarkably steady, almost identical to the roughly 26,500-unit gap we found for 2024.

It is not hard to see where the bulk of it sits. The Alphard and Vellfire are the poster children of the Malaysian recon scene, and JPJ registered 17,601 Alphards and 3,551 Vellfires last year, 21,152 of the big luxury MPVs between them, far more than UMWT sells officially. Add the models the distributor does not sell here at all, such as the 1,498 Voxy people-movers that were registered in 2025, and the scale of the grey market becomes clear.

What do you make of the numbers? Let us know in the comments below.

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