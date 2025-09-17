Porsche Experience Centre Singapore construction begins – first PEC in Southeast Asia; opens in 2027

In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Gerard Lye / September 17 2025 1:33 pm

First announced in May last year, construction of the first Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) in Southeast Asia has officially started following a groundbreaking ceremony on a 14-hectare site adjacent to Singapore’s Changi Airport. The island nation will be home to the 11th PEC worldwide, with the tenth one located in Toronto, Canada that opened its doors in June this year.

Set to launch in 2027, PEC Singapore will feature a two-km handling circuit, with other highlights being a drift circle, a drift handling track, themed exhibitions, periodically-changing display cars, artifacts from the Porsche Museum archives, immersive racing simulators as well as diverse dining concepts.

The German carmaker also said in its release that PEC Singapore will be the first of its kind to house a fully integrated aftersales facility. In line with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, an electric vehicle (EV) fleet and eco-conscious infrastructure will also be part of the facility’s plans.

Present at the groundbreaking ceremony were representatives from Porsche Asia Pacific, Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group. Ahead of the main event, leaders from Porsche AG and Porsche Asia Pacific signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Changi Airport Group to formalise a strategic partnership and integrating the upcoming PEC Singapore into the broader Changi aviation and tourism precinct.

This agreement will explore opportunities aimed at innovating visitor experiences and sustainable development, reflecting the shared vision and values of both companies. This serves as an extension to ongoing collaborations, including the recent opening of a Porsche retail store at Jewel.

“The groundbreaking of the Porsche Experience Centre Singapore is not only a proud moment for the entire team at Porsche Asia Pacific, but marks an important milestone for our brand globally, and is a signal of our long-term commitment to Southeast Asia,” said Matthias Becker, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG.

“This new Porsche Experience Centre in Singapore will serve as a regional hub for brand immersion and elevated customer engagement. Through our close collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group, we aim to create guest experiences that are seamless, memorable, and uniquely Porsche,” commented Hannes Ruoff, CEO Porsche Asia Pacific.

