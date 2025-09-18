Perodua Myvi sedan rendered with Corolla tail lights

In Local News, Perodua / by Mick Chan / September 18 2025 2:38 pm

Once again, the Perodua Myvi has been rendered as a sedan, again by visual rendering whiz Theophilus Chin, who’s offered his takes on the popular B-segment model previously in 2017 shortly after the third-generation car was launched, and then in 2021 with cues from the Ativa.

Distinguishing a hatchback from a sedan is the rear end, and for this Theo has used that of a Fiat Cronos sedan. If the tail lamp assembly seems familiar, it is, as it is taken from the Toyota Corolla sedan. Here on the Myvi sedan rendition, the rear bumper receives a black plastic insert instead of sculpting that remains body-coloured on the Corolla.

For this rendition, the front end of the Myvi sedan remains unchanged from its original hatchback form. The Myvi is one of two models that may see a full model change (FMC), or generational update this year, the other possibility being the Bezza sedan (a version of which was also rendered by Theophilus with the current Axia as a starting point).

It remains to be seen if a three-box version of the Myvi will materialise, given the strong competition in the segment from SUVs such as the Proton X50 and from within Perodua itself with the Ativa. The sedan form remains a popular choice among ride-hailing drivers, however, and a “Myvi sedan” would offer a step up from the familiar Bezza.

The third-generation Myvi is presently offered with the 102 hp/136 Nm 1.5 litre and 94 hp/121 Nm 1.3 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines, while the Ativa’s powerplant is a 98 PS/140 Nm turbocharged three-cylinder offering. Which would you prefer in a sedan-shaped Myvi?

