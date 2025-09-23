Gov’t to strictly verify e-hailing drivers’ eligibility for subsidised RON95 petrol, prevent misuse – FM2

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 23 2025 11:49 am

Come end-September, most of us will be allowed to buy per month a maximum of 300 litres of RON 95 petrol at the subsidised price of RM1.99 a litre, but e-hailing drivers are amongst those who will have no monthly purchase limit. Naturally, this opens up the possibility of misuse, which the Malaysian government will take steps to curb, Bernama reports.

Second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the steps aim to verify that those who need more than 300 litres a month, like e-hailing drivers, are genuinely eligible, with confirmation from their respective companies.

“If eligibility is confirmed, they can apply with company support. We can verify usage through e-hailing system records to ensure the fuel is genuinely used for work. The government will also restrict excessive daily usage,” he said today.

“Machines for in-store use have been provided, and most oil companies have activated systems at payment terminals, usable either inside or outside the stations. The preparations are sufficient, but we know nothing is perfect, and new initiatives may face minor challenges. I hope the public can be patient. What matters is that the government will honour its promise,” added Amir Hamzah.

