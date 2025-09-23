Verifying customer eligibility for RON95 subsidy a ‘complex process’, readiness may vary – dealers

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 23 2025 10:18 am

The government gives, the rakyat receives, but spare a thought for the petrol station operators, which will have to verify customer eligibility for RON95 subsidy from September 30.

The Petroleum Dealers’ Association of Malaysia (PDAM) says that verifying customer eligibility is a complex process, and has called on the public to cooperate with its members in handling initial challenges of the Budi 95 rollout. We’re just a week away from September 30 and ‘readiness may vary’. Expect hiccups.

“Preparations are ongoing, and readiness may vary from brand to brand, and even from day to day. We sincerely hope the public will work with us constructively and avoid any unruly situations at petrol stations,” the petrol station club said in a statement reported by FMT.

PDAM urged the government to set up a hotline to answer public queries, and said that it should address concerns that the association raised at previous consultation sessions before the subsidy mechanism is launched. PDAM did not elaborate on the concerns.

Yesterday, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the price of RON95 petrol will be set at RM1.99 per litre from September 30, a six sen drop from the current RM2.05 price. Police and army personnel will enjoy it on September 27; if you’re a Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipient, the new price starts on September 28.

The Budi 95 scheme is for all Malaysians with a MyKad and valid driving license, and our IC is needed for verification before payment, an extra step in the process. One can use Touch n Go and Setel apps to pay to skip the IC verification process. More here.

