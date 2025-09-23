Leapmotor B10 EV launching in Thailand on Oct 10 – B-SUV, up to 434 km WLTP range, below RM100k

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Danny Tan / September 23 2025 1:40 pm

The Leapmotor B10 will be launched in Thailand on October 10. The B-segment SUV with above par dimensions will be the second Leapmotor model by distributor PNA Group (formerly and more popularly known as Phra Nakorn), following the C10’s debut in November 2024. According to AutolifeThailand, only 54 units of the C10 were registered in the first seven months of 2025, so they’ll be hoping the B10 improves sales.

A starting price of 6xx,000 baht might help. The B10 will be available in three variants in Thailand – Life 56.2 kWh, Style 67.1 kWh and Design 67.1 kWh. The B10 will be imported CBU from China. It’s also slated for the Malaysian market, but we’re set to get the B10 in CKD locally assembled form next year – Stellantis owns a plant in Gurun, Kedah.

In China, the B10 is available in five variants. The base variant uses a rear electric motor with 179 PS (132 kW) and 175 Nm. A 56.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides 510 km range in the CLTC cycle, or 361 km WLTP. 0-100 km/h is done in 9.3 seconds.

The other variants get a more powerful electric motor (218 PS/160 kW and 240 Nm). With the 56.2 kWh battery, range is the same as above, but a 67.1 kWh LFP battery takes CLTC range to 600 km (or 434 km WLTP). The 0-100 km/h time drops to 6.8 seconds.

For charging, it takes about 4.2 hours to charge the smaller battery from 30-80%, or 5.6 hours for the larger unit via 11 kW AC. DC fast charging gets SoC from 30 to 80% in around 19 minutes for the 56.2 kWh, or 20 minutes for the 67.1 kWh pack.

Leapmotor says that the B10’s chassis was co-developed with Stellantis to deliver superior handling and comfort. Technical highlights include a newly optimised steering angle algorithm and an integrated braking system to offer a smoother and more energy-efficient driving experience. Like the C10, it rides on the brand’s CTC 2.0 (Cell-to-Chassis) technology, which features custom-designed, floor-mounted low-profile battery cells.

In China, launch prices for the B10 were from 109,800 to 139,800 yuan (RM64,810 to RM82,518). We’ll see what it costs in Thailand, but the RM100k minimum price for Malaysia will not apply to the B10 next year, as it will be a CKD model.

GALLERY: Leapmotor B10 at Auto Shanghai 2025

