Microlino previewed in Malaysia – first debut in Asia; modern bubble car with 228 km EV range; 2026 launch

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 26 2025 5:48 pm

Malaysia is the first market in Asia to preview the Microlino, an electric micro car developed by Zurich-based Micro Mobility Systems and assembled in Turin, Italy. Currently sold in various European markets, the Microlino story started in 2016 when it was shown as a concept at that year’s Geneva Motor Show.

After being embroiled in a legal battle, the Microlino 1.0 was comprehensively re-engineered to become the Microlino 2.0, with the production version making its debut in September 2021. Since then, the Microlino has gained Lite and Spiaggina variants, the latter being a limited edition with open sides and a convertible top, with the other being a less powerful offering.

In its current form, the Microlino 2.0 model features a unibody chassis unlike the 1.0 that had a tubular frame, which the company says is a first in the heavy quadricycle segment and sees improvements in safety and rigidity. Additionally, the suspension now consists of MacPherson struts all around rather than a pushrod setup at the front paired with a rigid rear axle.

Clearly inspired by bubble cars from the 1950s such as the Isetta, the Microlino’s design cues include LED light strips at the front and rear; headlamps integrated into the side mirrors and the only door is at the front that opens like a fridge. Unlike bubble cars of the past, the steering wheel stays in place and doesn’t move together with the door to make ingress and egress easier.

Inside, the simple dashboard is home to two digital displays: one acting as the digital instrument cluster and the other for climate controls. No infotainment system in here, but there is an aluminium bar that allows for smartphones and Bluetooth speakers to be clipped on, while also being the handle for closing the door.

The Microlino previewed here today is the standard model with a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) or nickel cobalt aluminium (NCA) battery with a capacity of 15 kWh for a WLTP-rated range of 228 km. This powers a rear electric motor rated at 17 PS (17 hp or 12.4 kW) and 17.9 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-50 km/h time of five seconds and top speed of 90 km/h.

In other markets, the Microlino can also be had with 5.5- (93 km) and 10.5-kWh (177 km) batteries, all of which get the same electric motor. Charging is only via AC at a max input of 2.2 kW, with a 0-80% state of charge reached in two (5.5 kWh), four (10.5 kWh) and 5.5 hours (15 kWh) respectively.

As these figures suggest, the Microlino is meant to be used in urban settings where space is limited and going fast is a rarity, like in busy city centres. The EV’s tiny footprint also helps in this regard, measuring in at just 2,519 mm long, 1,473 mm wide and 1,501 mm tall. Within its wheelbase of 1,566 mm, there is space for two passengers and 230 litres of boot space.

With its extra-compact size (it’s even smaller than the smart fortwo) and low weight (between 496 and 530 kg depending on the battery), the Microlino is classified as a L7e quadricycle by the European Union, meaning it can be driven by anyone with at least a motorcycle and/or car licence.

The Lite variant, which has a less powerful electric motor with 8 PS (8 hp or 6 kW), two battery options (5.5 and 10.5 kWh) and a much lower top speed of 45 km/h, gets the L6e classification. Depending on the country, drivers of the Microlino Lite can be as young as 14 years old and don’t require a driving licence at all, although some need to have a minimum AM-class licence.

In Malaysia, however, the Microlino requires a competent driving licence (CDL) with minimum class DA (automatic transmission cars with unloaded weight not exceeding 3500 kg; minimum age 17 years old). The EV is fully homologated for use in Malaysia, as you can tell by the two locally-registered units.

The company behind Microlino Malaysia is Go Daddy Motorsport Autotrader, with managing director Datuk Mohd Khairul revealing that the Microlino won’t be launched until the first quarter of 2026. This is because the company is waiting to see if EV incentives will be extended. The two left-hand drive units in its fleet are currently the only ones in Malaysia and is available for rent through Flux for RM1,250 for five days.

