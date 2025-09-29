Geely Galaxy Starshine 6 PHEV – C-segment size but with torsion beam, fr RM47k; Proton eMas sedan?

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 29 2025 6:23 pm

Continuing its run of plug-in hybrid sedans, Geely has launched the Galaxy Starshine 6 in China, some two months after it was revealed through a ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT). The C-segment-sized sedan slots below the Galaxy A7 and starts at the same price as the older Galaxy L6.

That price is 79,800 yuan (RM47,200), making both of them the cheapest models in the Galaxy new energy lineup, and only 11,000 yuan (RM6,500) more expensive than the smaller Xingyuan/EX2 EV (i.e. the eMas 5). However, the Starshine 6 – which, by the way, tops out at 112,800 yuan (RM66,700) – does receive a newer version of Geely’s efficiency-biased EM-i powertrain, in exchange for a significant omission that we’ll detail later.

As per the A7, the Starshine 6 features P1 and P3 electric motors, the latter being the traction motor that produces 163 PS and 210 Nm of torque (70 PS and 52 Nm less than the A7’s). These motor are integrated into an 11-to-1 single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) mated to a revamped 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated BHE15PFI four-cylinder engine – boasting a record thermal efficiency of 47.26%, this mill churns out 111 PS and 136 Nm. Top speed is rated at 180 km/h.

The highlight of this powertrain is the second-generation cloud-based, AI-powered energy management system via Geely’s Xingrui Intelligent Computing Center 2.0, the latter having 23.5E FLOPs of computing power. The system is claimed to be trained on over 1,000 scenarios, ensuring the car is able to deploy both petrol and electrical energy more efficiently in any driving condition without the need to use maps.

Despite all this technology, the Starshine 6 is actually slightly less efficient than the A7, delivering a fuel consumption figure of 2.8 litres per 100 km (A7, 2.67 litres per 100 km) on the China’s lenient CLTC cycle. This is with the smaller of the two available lithium iron phosphate batteries – a 8.5 kWh pack that delivers a slightly shorter pure electric range of 60 km (A7, 70 km), even though the motor is less powerful.

Higher-end models receive an 17 kWh unit that pushes up the EV range to 125 km but also increases fuel consumption to 2.9 litres per 100 km. They also gain DC fast charging capability at up to 35 kW, topping up the pack from 30 to 80% in 20 minutes. As for AC charging, that is limited to just 3.3 kW, although it can discharge 3 kW of that going back out through its vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

Beyond the petrol-electric powertrain, the Starshine 6 is nigh-on identical to the new, recently-revealed Emgrand. Measuring 4,806 mm long, 1,886 mm wide and 1,490 mm tall – with a 2,756 mm wheelbase – it comfortably shades C-segment rivals like the Honda Civic in terms of size.

Unfortunately, while the size of the car says C-segment, the underpinnings do not, because the Starshine 6 still uses torsion beam rear suspension. This does not bode well for the new Emgrand, which may form the basis of the next-generation Proton S70 – looks like the latter won’t be able to bat away claims it isn’t a true C-segment sedan any time soon. Still, the space-saving setup does mean that the boot is vast, measuring a cavernous 609 litres.

The design is as per what was leaked in July, replete with a trapezoidal waterfall grille and “A-wing” front bumper that are rather reminiscent of Mercedes-AMG models. These are paired with sharp headlights, a simple horizontal shoulder line, a sweeping six-window glasshouse and a sleek rear end housing full-width taillights. Unlike what some of the marketing images suggest, the car is fairly under-wheeled, with even the largest available rollers measuring just 17 inches in diameter.

Inside, the Starshine 6 continues to share plenty with the Emgrand, including a dashboard with pill-shaped air vents and a wide centre console with the now de rigueur dual smartphone holders and a 50-watt Qi wireless charger. There’s also the same 10.2-inch digital instrument display and 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, both running on the latest Flyme Auto operating system.

The main difference is that the PHEV ditches the stubby crystalline gear selector for a steering column-mounted stalk, while the row of physical controls below the touchscreen has been replaced by a Proton eMas 7-style multifunction knob on the centre console.

Elsewhere, the Starshine 6’s generous dimensions are claimed to free up class-leading passenger space, with 970 mm of front headroom, 65 mm of rear knee room and 1,480 mm of rear elbow room. The nine-layer “marshmallow” front seats offer optional power adjustment, heating and ventilation, but no massage.

As is typical of a Chinese-market car these days, the Starshine 6 is available with highly-automated city and highway driving thanks to Geely’s G-Pilot driver assistance package. Level 2 semi-autonomous functionality comes as standard, as are six airbags and stability control.

The Starshine 6 could come to Malaysia as a Proton eMas model, given that a sedan was teased during the launch of the new energy sub-brand last year. It’s possible that this and the Emgrand will eventually form a two-pronged replacement for the S70, with the shared body shell and componentry helping to increase economies of scale. Would you like to see the two cars here? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

