Proton S70 R&D car spotted testing – new update with 1.5L i-GT four-cylinder turbo engine coming soon?

A trade-plated Proton S70 has been spotted on the Klang-Banting Highway by Khairul Adelee Mangadi, who shared the photo on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Facebook Group. Is Proton testing an S70 equipped with the new 1.5 litre i-GT four-cylinder turbo engine from the X50 facelift?

This new BHE15TD (‘TD’ for turbo-direct injection, not turbodiesel) engine is widely expected to eventually go to the S70, X70 and X90, while the upcoming Saga MC3 will get a non-turbo port-injected BHE15PFI version of the engine.

The S70 is currently powered by a 150 PS/226 Nm 1.5 litre GEP3 port-injected three-cylinder turbo engine (left). The new direct-injected i-GT engine in the X50 facelift (right) develops 181 PS and 290 Nm of torque, so if it isn’t down-tuned in any way for the S70, that’s a considerable 31 PS/64 Nm jump.

Can we expect the updated S70 to launch this year? Engine aside, which of the X50 facelift’s many new features would you like to see in this sleek sedan?

Proton S70 1.5T Flagship X

Proton S70 1.5T Flagship

Proton S70 1.5T Premium

Proton S70 1.5T Executive

Proton S70 brochure and price lists

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 

Comments

  • Najib on Aug 28, 2025 at 11:03 am

    Nope..its just a rc model with bigger head unit with carplay

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • x50 tukar tbelt rm960 on Aug 28, 2025 at 11:15 am

    That’s right proton ni tahun 2025 ev era coming, bagi jer engine timing chain owner tak payah risau timing belt putus.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • IH on Aug 28, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    Hopefully it will get the quad pipe like the x50 and minimalist revised interior too

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ioma on Aug 28, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    Relax… they just drive the old car to lunch.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Dah Menang Semua on Aug 28, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    Oh NO… baru jer beli
    3-pot Flagship S70
    rugi giler RV nnt
    Used car -20K

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • FrankC on Aug 28, 2025 at 2:21 pm

    this is one of the advantage of collaboration with Geely. engine and chasis updates more frequent and able to tap on Geely’s volume in china to keep cost manageable.
    but proton main supply chain still needs to upgrade and keep up with geely standard and pursue to be part of geely worldwide supply chain to be competitive

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

