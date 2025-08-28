Proton S70 R&D car spotted testing – new update with 1.5L i-GT four-cylinder turbo engine coming soon?

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / by Jonathan James Tan / August 28 2025 10:44 am

A trade-plated Proton S70 has been spotted on the Klang-Banting Highway by Khairul Adelee Mangadi, who shared the photo on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Facebook Group. Is Proton testing an S70 equipped with the new 1.5 litre i-GT four-cylinder turbo engine from the X50 facelift?

This new BHE15TD (‘TD’ for turbo-direct injection, not turbodiesel) engine is widely expected to eventually go to the S70, X70 and X90, while the upcoming Saga MC3 will get a non-turbo port-injected BHE15PFI version of the engine.

The S70 is currently powered by a 150 PS/226 Nm 1.5 litre GEP3 port-injected three-cylinder turbo engine (left). The new direct-injected i-GT engine in the X50 facelift (right) develops 181 PS and 290 Nm of torque, so if it isn’t down-tuned in any way for the S70, that’s a considerable 31 PS/64 Nm jump.

Can we expect the updated S70 to launch this year? Engine aside, which of the X50 facelift’s many new features would you like to see in this sleek sedan?

Proton S70 1.5T Flagship X

Proton S70 1.5T Flagship

Proton S70 1.5T Premium

Proton S70 1.5T Executive

Proton S70 brochure and price lists

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.