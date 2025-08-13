2025 Proton X50 facelift – 2,000 units delivered

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / August 13 2025 4:50 pm

Amid the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Proton and Touch ‘n Go for the pre-installation of RFID hardware in the 2025 Proton X50 facelift at the production line, the Malaysian carmaker has also announced that the heavily updated B-segment SUV has now had 2,000 units delivered to customers since its launch on July 24.

This comes after its previous sales milestone of 999 units delivered in five working days since the model was launched, and Proton also revealed that 2,000 units of the X50 had rolled off the production line in Tanjung Malim as of the end of July. Before that, the company received 5,000 bookings for the X50 in 10 days before pricing was announced.

Sold in three variants from launch, the 2025 X50 starts at RM89,800 for the Executive, through RM101,800 for the Premium and topping out at RM113,800 for the Flagship. As part of the ongoing launch promotion, customers who book before October 31 will get these at a RM4,000 rebate, bringing the prices down to:

Proton X50 1.5TD Executive – RM85,800

Proton X50 1.5TD Premium – RM97,800

Proton X50 1.5TD Flagship – RM109,300

Comprehensively revised for this update, the 2025 X50 now features the new BHE15TD 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with direct fuel injection, producing 181 PS and 290 Nm of torque and driving the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission. This is up 4 PS and 35 Nm over the outgoing TGDi engine, and 31 PS and 64 Nm more compared to the old PFI engine.

In addition to the restyled exterior, adapted from the Geely Binyue L, its cabin has also been redesigned with a 14.6-inch touchscreen, while ADAS is now available more widely among the variants, though still not standard across the board. More about the facelifted Proton X50 in detail, here.

