2025 Proton X50 facelift now has RFID pre-installed as standard – to be extended to other models in future

Under a memorandum of understanding just signed between Proton and Touch ‘n Go, all variants of the Proton X50 facelift will be pre-fitted with RFID at the production line, giving drivers yet another way to get through tolls (remember the third-gen Myvi‘s built-in SmartTAG?). We can see from the above photo that the RFID sticker is on the windscreen’s top-left.

“With other launches in our pipeline, Proton is looking to extend the fitment of Touch ‘n Go RFID tags to other models to offer an improved level of convenience to our customers,” said Proton Edar deputy CEO Zhang Qiang.

“It’s about instant gratification. You drive your new Proton X50 off the showroom floor with RFID already installed, just like that. This is not just about smarter mobility; it’s about bringing real value and delight into everyday journeys,” said Touch ‘n Go CEO Praba Sangarajoo.

Launched last month, the Proton X50 facelift comes in three variants priced between RM89,800 and RM113,300 (if you’re among the first 10,000 to book before October 31, you’ll get RM4,000 off, effectively cutting the price range to RM85,800-109,300). It’s a very thorough facelift – learn more here.

Comments

  newme on Aug 13, 2025 at 3:45 pm

    P2 also have RFID preinstalled the last time. Ask them how it ended.

  psv on Aug 13, 2025 at 4:23 pm

    This must be Proton Engineer’s achievement.

  joe on Aug 13, 2025 at 4:29 pm

    This is a waste and not a good move. RFID tag cannot be pre installed as Smart Tag because buyer tend to install a windscreen tint which affecting the detection. End up, replacement of tag is required to reposition it later on..

  Jack on Aug 13, 2025 at 4:48 pm

    hooray we can all reverse from the RFID lane together

