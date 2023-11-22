Proton S70 sedan – why no cheaper 1.5L naturally aspirated engine, or more powerful 1.5 TGDi options?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / November 22 2023 3:47 pm

As the Proton S70 approaches its official launch date, the new sedan has been revealed to use a turbocharged engine that is the 1.5 litre, port-injected three-cylinder petrol unit that is offered in the non-FLagship variants of the Proton X50 B-segment SUV.

Given its engine specifications that would give it an advantage over its rivals that would compete with the S70 on price, it begs the question: why not specify the more powerful, 177 PS/255 Nm direct-injection 1.5 TGDi engine as used in the X50 Flagship and X70, instead?

Based on Proton’s calculations, the carmaker has found that the 1.5 litre port-injected turbocharged engine “is suitable for the S70,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“When we developed this car, we have targets to meet, in terms of fuel consumption, performance, and handling. Going through these targets, we have realised that the [port-injected] 1.5T is sufficient in meeting our targets for this vehicle. That’s why we [have chosen] the 1.5T, and any other options [would be] a plus for us in the future,” Roslan said.

This could mean that while Proton deems the 1.5T engine sufficient for the S70, a door could be open for the S70 to receive a different engine specification in the future.

Conversely at the more affordable end of the S70 price spectrum, paultan.org asked if there had been any consideration for a cheaper engine – could Proton have used the naturally aspirated 1.5 litre unit like the one used in the Geely Emgrand, which could bring its starting price to RM60k, especially since Proton has even higher sales volume targets of late?

“Today, if we [use] a 1.5 NA (naturally aspirated) engine, there is a concern in terms of its suitability for the C-segment, in terms of the vehicle’s weight. In Malaysia, our roads have many inclines [uphills]. We believe that the 1.5T engine, along with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will provide a better driving experience,” Roslan responded.

“In terms of [local] production, there is the 1.5T and the 1.5[TGDI]. To use the 1.5 NA engine, that is to say, without turbocharging, the specification of the engine [prepared for turbocharging]. If we don’t [offer the turbocharged engine], the aftermarket will offer turbos. Instead of giving away the [turbo segment] business, it is better we sapu (tackle the market) first,” he added.

