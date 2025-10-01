Porsche Cayenne Electric – radical all-screen interior with curved Flow Display, physical air-con controls

In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Jonathan Lee / October 1 2025 11:00 am

As Porsche continues its drip feed of information on its new Cayenne Electric, the company has now seen fit to reveal the interior of its full-sized electric SUV. The car, set to debut at the end of the year, will feature a radical rearchitecting that places the fully-digital interface front and centre.

The big news here is the Flow Display, an OLED centre touchscreen that curves into the raised centre console. While the exact size hasn’t been made known, Zuffenhausen claims it is the largest display ever fitted to a Porsche, and when combined with the optional 14.9-inch passenger screen – which, as per the Taycan and Macan, features a polariser to prevent drivers from being distracted by what’s playing – it also forms the company’s largest continuous “digital surface”.

Underpinning the display is a new interface that places controls on the lower half the Flow Display, placing them within reach of the hand when placed on the wide palm rest. Porsche has also put the Taycan’s touch-based air-con controls firmly in the past, retaining physical switches for temperature, fan speed and the like – although the air vents still appear to be controlled via the touchscreen, for better or worse. A more powerful AI-powered voice assistant and a smartphone- and smartwatch-based Digital Key have also been added.

Ahead of the driver sits another curved 14.25-inch OLED instrument display, plus an optional augmented reality head-up display with an effective display size of 87 inches. True to Porsche form, the also-optional Sport Chrono analogue stopwatch still sits on top.

The Cayenne Electric’s screen-heavy layout has forced the dashboard to be more angular, giving the car a tough, almost off-roader vibe. To soften it, Porsche has widened the customisation options to include 13 colour combinations, including the new Magnesium Grey, Lavender and Sage Grey hues. Buyers can also opt for a leather-free interior with Race-Tex microfibre upholstery and classic Pepita houndstooth fabric, the latter usually reserved for Porsche’s two-door sports cars.

Other new features include standard power-reclining rear seats, expanded ambient lighting, the largest panoramic sunroof ever fitted to a Porsche (replete with an electrochromic “frosting” function) and surface heating on the armrests and door panels. There’s also a Mood Modes function that adjusts the lighting, air con, sound system and seat functions to create different “atmospheres”.

The new Cayenne Electric is set to offer a slew of Porsche’s latest technologies, including Porsche Active Ride – first seen on the third-generation Panamera – and what looks set to be the world’s first production EV wireless charger. Due to slowing EV demand, however, the company will continue to sell the existing combustion-powered third-generation Cayenne alongside it, with a comprehensive facelift planned.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.