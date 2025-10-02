Lorry company’s licence revoked over Kajang tragedy

In Local News, Public Transport / by /

Lorry company’s licence revoked over Kajang tragedy

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the operating licence of the lorry company involved in the recent tragic accident at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza, Bernama reports.

“With the revocation of the operating licence, the company is prohibited from operating or providing any services using vehicles registered under the licence.

“APAD stresses that it will not compromise on cases involving dangerous driving of land public transport vehicles which could lead to accidents and endanger the safety of road users,” the agency said, adding that investigations found that the lorry did not have a GPS device installed.

According to Kajang district police, on the morning of September 27, the lorry in question was travelling from Semenyih to Putrajaya on the Silk Highway when the 42-year old Malaysian driver experienced brake failure before the Bukit Kajang toll plaza. The lorry hit a car and two SUVs, causing the tragic death of a one-year old boy and injuring seven.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C300

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 

Comments

  • pity on Oct 02, 2025 at 2:51 pm

    license revoked doesnt stop a person from driving. at worse he only wont be eligible for budi1.99 and need to pay RM2.6 for petrol

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • call me by your name on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:29 pm

      you are talking about a different license, have you read the article in full?

      Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Laugh on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:07 pm

    1. What’s prohibiting them from operating using another license?
    2. The driver have no obligations to check the vehicle condition before operating the vehicle?
    3. No serious penalty = no worries.

    So conclusion is… tidak apa lah….

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ollie on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:11 pm

    And what does this solve? After this zero fatalities is it

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Peppa on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:12 pm

    He should be sentenced to death

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:15 pm

    he will be labelled a murderer for life!

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Mamak said...Lazy,Lazy,Lazy on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    Too bad,ahlokor kena backlash when he mention child safety seats.
    So,is this the last accident profiling lack of child safety seats?
    Ahlokekor should have shut his blardy mouth…n waited a month to mention child safety seats.
    But whether a month later is more suitable,the fact remains.
    People dont mind splashing huge amount on cars or exotic mpvs but balk at the idea when approached to install child safety seats.

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Hooya on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:43 pm

    The puspakom guy that passed the test should be revoked too. The JPJ guy should be demoted.

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • FrankC on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:45 pm

    is the design of loading bed according to our truck body guideline? is the size too large for this type of loads ?

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • lokegor on Oct 02, 2025 at 3:46 pm

    oh ya revoke license that will surely prevent future tragedies

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 