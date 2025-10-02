Lorry company’s licence revoked over Kajang tragedy

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the operating licence of the lorry company involved in the recent tragic accident at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza, Bernama reports.
“With the revocation of the operating licence, the company is prohibited from operating or providing any services using vehicles registered under the licence.
“APAD stresses that it will not compromise on cases involving dangerous driving of land public transport vehicles which could lead to accidents and endanger the safety of road users,” the agency said, adding that investigations found that the lorry did not have a GPS device installed.
According to Kajang district police, on the morning of September 27, the lorry in question was travelling from Semenyih to Putrajaya on the Silk Highway when the 42-year old Malaysian driver experienced brake failure before the Bukit Kajang toll plaza. The lorry hit a car and two SUVs, causing the tragic death of a one-year old boy and injuring seven.
Comments
license revoked doesnt stop a person from driving. at worse he only wont be eligible for budi1.99 and need to pay RM2.6 for petrol
you are talking about a different license, have you read the article in full?
1. What’s prohibiting them from operating using another license?
2. The driver have no obligations to check the vehicle condition before operating the vehicle?
3. No serious penalty = no worries.
So conclusion is… tidak apa lah….
And what does this solve? After this zero fatalities is it
He should be sentenced to death
he will be labelled a murderer for life!
Too bad,ahlokor kena backlash when he mention child safety seats.
So,is this the last accident profiling lack of child safety seats?
Ahlokekor should have shut his blardy mouth…n waited a month to mention child safety seats.
But whether a month later is more suitable,the fact remains.
People dont mind splashing huge amount on cars or exotic mpvs but balk at the idea when approached to install child safety seats.
The puspakom guy that passed the test should be revoked too. The JPJ guy should be demoted.
is the design of loading bed according to our truck body guideline? is the size too large for this type of loads ?
oh ya revoke license that will surely prevent future tragedies