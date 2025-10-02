Lorry company’s licence revoked over Kajang tragedy

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / October 2 2025 2:39 pm

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the operating licence of the lorry company involved in the recent tragic accident at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza, Bernama reports.

“With the revocation of the operating licence, the company is prohibited from operating or providing any services using vehicles registered under the licence.

“APAD stresses that it will not compromise on cases involving dangerous driving of land public transport vehicles which could lead to accidents and endanger the safety of road users,” the agency said, adding that investigations found that the lorry did not have a GPS device installed.

According to Kajang district police, on the morning of September 27, the lorry in question was travelling from Semenyih to Putrajaya on the Silk Highway when the 42-year old Malaysian driver experienced brake failure before the Bukit Kajang toll plaza. The lorry hit a car and two SUVs, causing the tragic death of a one-year old boy and injuring seven.

