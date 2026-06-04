2026 ARIIC Touch 250 and Gobi 250 launched in Malaysia – Touch 250 at RM13,688, Gobi at RM13,988

In Ariic, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 4 2026 4:00 pm

Two new scooter models for Malaysia, the 2026 ARIIC Touch 250, priced at RM13,688, and the Gobi 250, retailing at RM13,988. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is offered against manufacturing defects.

Both scooters carry the same engine, a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 249 cc mated to a CVT gearbox and belt final drive, producing 22.4 hp at 8,000 rpm with 23.5 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Fuel tank size differs, with the Touch 250 getting a 13-litre tank and the Gobi 250 getting a 12.5-litre unit.

The difference is due to the body styling between the Touch and Gobi, the Gobi styled as an adventure scooter while the Touch is slightly more modern in design. As for the price difference, the Gobi 250 comes with upside-down forks as well as 14-inch from and 13-inch rear spoked wheels, while the Touch gets cast alloy wheels with telescopic forks.

Rear suspension is done with twin shock absorbers adjustable for spring preload, a slight difference from the test unit paultan.org rode in China which came with remote reservoir shock absorbers. Braking uses single hydraulic brakes on the front and there, the front coming with a single 240 mm disc and two-piston calliper while the rear wheel is fitted with a single-piston calliper. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment, as is traction control.

Riding information is displayed on a seven-inch TFT-LCD screen, while other riding conveniences include a storage space under the seat large enough for a full-face helmet, storage pockets inside the front cowl and a USB charging port.

A smart key system is provided along with a front mounted DVR camera, and LED lighting is used throughout. Aside form the other differences between the Touch 250 and the Gobi 250, the Touch comes with an electrically adjustable windshield, while the Gobi gets a manually adjustable unit.

2026 ARIIC Touch 250