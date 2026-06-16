RnR Sungai Buloh and Rawang closed for cleaning – Sungai Buloh on 16 June, Rawang on 23 and 24 June

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 16 2026 9:57 am

Take note RnR Sungai Buloh south-bound and Rawang RnR will be closed for cleaning work. Petrol stations at those locations will function as normal.

For Sungai Buloh south-bound, RnR facilities will be closed from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. on the 16th of June. Meanwhile for RnR Rawang north-bound, closure will occur on 23 June, while on the south-bound side, the Rawang rest stop will be closed on 24 June, from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m.

This is to facilitate a thorough cleaning operation of the respective facilities. Travellers on the North-South PLUS highway are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

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