Accident police reports can be made online soon – e-Police platform will allow 24/7 reporting not at station

In Local News / by Jonathan Lee / June 18 2026 6:47 pm

Continuing on the ministry of transport’s proposed changes to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) that will be tabled in parliament on Monday, a new avenue could soon open up to allow motorists to make a police report in the event of an accident without having to make a trip to the police station.

If the amendment comes into effect, a new e-Police online platform (there will, presumably, be an app, because 2026) will be set up expressly for this purpose, enabling the entirely digital reporting of incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This, the MoT states, will save motorists the money and cost of having to make the trip to a station, as well as obviously being more convenient – especially if their car is rendered inoperable by the accident. The agency also insists that the platform, which will allow the systematic recording of data, will be secure.

The existing Section 52 of the act, which currently requires individuals to be physically present at a police station to make a report, will be amended to suit – although of course the requirement for the report to be made within 24 hours will almost certainly remain.

We should point that such a system already exists in the form of PDRM e-Reporting, which was trialled starting in September for incidents on the North-South Highway and will likely been expanded to include other areas for this purpose. As before, reporting will likely be restricted to single-vehicle accidents that don’t involve any other parties or infrastructure, as other incidents would require further police investigation.

Over to you now – will the new e-Police platform be more convenient to you, or would you still prefer making a report the old-fashioned way for security’s sake? Let us know in the comments.

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