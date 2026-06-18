In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 18 2026 10:16 am

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The KTM Shuttle Selatan started operations this week in Johor, connecting Kulai, Kempas Baru, Pasir Gudang and JB Sentral. The new commuter line is backed by feeder bus services at three of the four stations, excluding the one in JB city centre.

The J30 bus in Kulai connects Terminal Kulai, Stesen KTM Kulai, Saleng and Senai. Meanwhile, the J300 route stops at Taman Putri Kulai, Lotus’s Kulai, Stesen KTM Kulai and Terminal Kulai.

Over in Kempas Baru, the ‘Shuttle Khas’ feeder bus goes from Aeon Dato’ Onn to Kempas Lama and RTBJ Kempas, before ending at KTM Kempas Baru.

In Pasir Gudang, route P303 is from Terminal Pasir Gudang to Taman Mawar, Taman Air Biru and KTM Pasir Gudang station. Check out and download the graphics above for the full schedule by Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor.

KTM Shuttle Selatan has two routes – one is Kempas Baru to Pasir Gudang and back, and Kulai-Kempas Baru-JB Sentral. Those from Pasir Gudang will have to change trains at Kempas Baru if they want to head to Kulai or JB Sentral. Ticket prices range from RM7 to RM16.40 and one can pay via various methods, from Touch n Go and bank cards to KTM’s KITS Style app and the Komuter Link.

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