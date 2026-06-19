JPJ aware of locals renting out vehicles to foreigners without lesen, threatens seizures in Ops PEWA

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 19 2026 5:12 pm

JPJ Selangor, in Ops Pemandu Warga Asing (PEWA) that started earlier this year, has detected locals renting out or allowing their vehicles to be driven by foreigners without valid licenses. Deputy director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat said that the trend came to light when owners came to claim their vehicles after they were seized and the cases brought to court.

He said that the same thing happened in the latest three-day operation that started last Tuesday in Balakong, Puchong, Petaling Jaya and Persiaran Hamzah Alang in Shah Alam, in cooperation with the state’s immigration department and local councils MBSJ and MBPJ.

“Vehicle owners and foreign drivers have to pay the fine dished out by the court before the vehicle can be removed from JPJ’s depot. If they fail to pay the fine, the vehicle cannot be claimed,” he told reporters at an Ops PEWA press conference yesterday.

Ahmad Kamarunzaman revealed that JPJ took action against 304 vehicles, including 125 motorcycles, 90 private vehicles, 74 goods vehicles and 15 public service vehicles.

Of the 239 foreigners involved, 50 were from Myanmar, followed by Bangladesh (46), Indonesia (44), India (10) and other countries (89). 734 offences were recorded, with ‘no lesen’ cases the highest at 268 cases, followed by no road tax (207) and no insurance (178).

A total of 95 vehicles were seized, including 61 motorcycles, 23 goods vehicles, nine private vehicles and two public transport vehicles. Ahmad Kamarunzaman said that some of the vehicles used by foreigners were not well maintained, with bald tyres and bad brakes, which endangers other road users.

The JPJ Selangor man warned vehicle owners, employers and transport companies that under Section 109 of the Road Transport Act 1987, registered owners are responsible for the offences of the driver, including foreigners.

Under Section 64 of the same act, JPJ can seize a vehicle if a foreign driver does not possess a valid driver’s license. Companies that hire ineligible drivers can face suspension or cancellation of permits under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

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