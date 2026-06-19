Transport ministry to redefine micromobility rules; to bring provisions for safety requirements, enforcement

In Local News / by Mick Chan / June 19 2026 11:36 am

The planned amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) by the ministry of transport (MoT) include revisions to provisions specific to micromobility vehicles, transport minister Anthony Loke has said in a briefing.

The amendments are to introduce a specific definition of micromobility vehicles, which cover e-scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards and the like, as well as to set the conditions of their usage on public roads such as permitted paths, speed limits and their users’ minimum age.

Provisions to be introduced with regard to micromobility vehicles also include safety requirements, such as equipment including helmets, lights, reflectors and bells. Provisions will also be made for the responsibility of micromobility vehicle users, including restrictions on dangerous operation, taking passengers or using mobile phones while operating micromobility vehicles.

Amendments will also be made to empower enforcement officers to take action and apply penalties against offences committed in the operation of micromobility vehicles, with Sections 112 and 127 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to be amended. These amendments and others by the ministry of transport will be presented in Parliament next week.

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