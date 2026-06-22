Hyundai i20 N to return, prototypes already testing; performance sub-brand will not limit itself to EVs

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Mick Chan / June 22 2026 3:08 pm

2021 Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai is planning the return of a relatively affordable performance model in the next i20 N as the manufacturer aims to bring back entry-level performance cars to its line-up, reported Autocar.

Positioned as the entry point in the N range that previously also included the larger, C-segment i30 N as well as the Veloster N, the range would later on include the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N battery-electric models.

The internal combustion-engined range was discontinued, though now the brand plans to “bring back entry-level cars on the N line-up” to broaden its appeal with younger buyers, Hyundai global research and development chief Manfred Harrer said.

“An i20 N for Europe is a must,” because “the gap is too big” between the brand’s previous, petrol-powered N models and the larger, more expensive BEV models. In Malaysia, the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N are priced at RM443,888 and RM449,888 respectively.

“We need this entry level back for our fans. We are working intensively to do this sooner rather than later,” Harrer said, who added that a debut is not far away, and prototypes of the upcoming performance hatchback are already undergoing tests.

Harrer said that it would makes sense for the upcoming model to “use existing technology” as its basis, suggesting that it would use a revised version of the 1.6 litre, four-cylinder hybrid powertrain in other mainstream Hyundai models.

2021 Hyundai i20 N

The powertrain that goes into the upcoming N model would however be heavily revised for performance, Harrer said. “I want to go to the Nürburgring and do really successful lap times; better than the existing one. But you have to work on the battery management system to get this done,” he said, adding that Hyundai is making sure that the new N model mimics the character of its purely petrol predecessor.

Confirmation of the i20 N’s return comes after N division chief Joon Park stated last year that the N sub-brand would not limit itself to a purely EV line-up, the report wrote.

“The problem that we have is that there is a perception from the media and our fans that Hyundai N is only focusing on the EV world, which is not true. We are not limiting ourselves to EVs,” he said.

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