Road Transport Act amendments – new Section 42A to tackle mat rempit issue, heavy fines for illegal racing

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 22 2026 6:57 pm

As previously indicated, amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) have been tabled for its first reading in parliament today. The changes that will be brought about by the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2026 are aimed at strengthening authorities’ regulatory and enforcement powers.

Among the amendments in the bill, which was tabled by transport minister Anthony Loke, is Clause 15, which introduces a new Section 42A that has been brought about specifically to deal with the issue of illegal racing (or “speed trials”) by plugging existing loopholes.

Previously, action could only be taken under the offence of dangerous driving, which required proof of an accident or actual danger. This made it difficult for enforcement to act if there was no accident. With Section 42A, the act of racing or speeding itself will now be considered an offence, even if there is no accident (for example, two or more vehicles speeding competitively on a public road), providing a stronger legal basis to prosecute mat rempit.

As indicated in the bill, it states that any person involved in a race or speed trials between two or more motor vehicles is committing an offence and, upon conviction, is liable to a fine of not less than RM2,000 but not more than RM10,000, or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

For a second or subsequent offence and conviction, the penalty is a fine of not less than RM5,000, but not more than RM20,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

Loke said that the second reading for the amendment bill, which comprises 11 scopes covering 42 provisions or clauses, will be presented within the current parliamentary sitting.

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