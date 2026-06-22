Why diesel trains for KTM Shuttle Selatan? Better this than wait up to three years for new EMUs, says Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 22 2026 1:10 pm

Some have questioned the use of diesel trains for the new KTM Shuttle Selatan service that was launched earlier this month in Johor, pointing out that they’re a bit classic, so to speak.

Transport minister Anthony Loke has come out to defend the use of diesel trains, calling it a pragmatic move to ensure commuters have immediate access to transport, rather than face ‘two to three years of waiting’ for new electric multiple unit (EMU) train sets, as used in the Klang Valley.

According to Malay Mail, quoting Sinar Harian, Loke said that the choice was based on a critical timeline. With the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking project now complete, the ETS has taken over the primary route, leaving the previous diesel fleet available.

The Seremban MP said that the MoT faced two choices for Shuttle Selatan – wait two to three years for 10 new EMU train sets to be manufactured, or deploy existing assets so Johor residents would not be left stranded. They opted for the latter. “As a result, residents along the Shuttle Selatan route now have a viable alternative, traveling from Kulai to JB Sentral in approximately 30 to 40 minutes,” Loke said.

He added that while the new EMU trains will eventually arrive, there’s no reason to delay service when existing assets can meet current needs. He also revealed a rail milestone for the region – the Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang route, previously reserved for cargo, is now open to passenger trains for the first time.

Loke said that the train service remains heavily subsidised; the government injects between RM11 million and RM15 million annually to keep it running. Also, the government has already approved RM200 million for the procurement of the 10 new commuter train sets to bolster Johor’s rail public transport system.

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