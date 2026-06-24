Government has saved RM5.98 million in RON95 subsidies since implementing WFH policy in April 2026

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 24 2026 10:03 am

Since its implementation, the work-from-home (WFH) policy for ministries, government agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) has generated savings of RM5.98 million in RON 95 petrol subsidies, equivalent to 3.13 million litres.

As reported by Bernama, chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the savings have helped ease the government’s financial burden amid global supply challenges.

Prior to this, it was revealed in May that the government saved RM4.22 million in RON 95 petrol subsidies, equivalent to 2.14 million litres. The latest figures are as of yesterday (June 23, 2026).

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the WFH initiative on April 15 this year as a measure aimed at reducing fuel consumption and ensuring a sustainable supply of energy for the country in light of the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

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