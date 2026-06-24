Government has saved RM5.98 million in RON95 subsidies since implementing WFH policy in April 2026

Since its implementation, the work-from-home (WFH) policy for ministries, government agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) has generated savings of RM5.98 million in RON 95 petrol subsidies, equivalent to 3.13 million litres.
As reported by Bernama, chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the savings have helped ease the government’s financial burden amid global supply challenges.
Prior to this, it was revealed in May that the government saved RM4.22 million in RON 95 petrol subsidies, equivalent to 2.14 million litres. The latest figures are as of yesterday (June 23, 2026).
Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the WFH initiative on April 15 this year as a measure aimed at reducing fuel consumption and ensuring a sustainable supply of energy for the country in light of the prolonged conflict in West Asia.
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Comments
Under Madani proton saga X90 prices, diesel prices going down the wazoo because of his election promise to lower prices. He kept his promise so he must be reelected!
Gomen especially MITI SHOULD re-structure CAR TAX than lower TAX for EV, u need to make EV car price Very LOW that very attractive for all petrol car swap to EV, and SPEC IN EV range must be >400km only can sell into market. This will automatically saving petrol subsidy rm3.5b monthly when >90% owner using EV and lower car price will auto BOOST YOUR VOTE in very near coming election. I see now all mini3rd action is so stupidity only make angry on subsidy.
Sohai, why only able to save $6m， while u can save $ 3b monthly on petrol subsidy when only one action – make EV CAR PRICE LOWER very ATTRACTIVE (restructure EV tax) that very cheap for >80% car auto-willing-to-swap from petrol to EV.
Stupid EV range 225km. xpm & Mini3rd sekalian, ask your self will you buy a 225km range EV go to work as a Mini3rd go parliament cross state go everywhere? If not , pls SPEC IN EV CAR RANGE MUST >400km only can sell into market.