New JPJ Bandar Tasik Selatan branch at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) open 7 days a week, till 10pm

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 25 2026 10:17 am

There’s a new JPJ Bandar Tasik Selatan (BTS) branch located within Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), and it’s open seven days a week. If that’s not surprising enough, the operation hours are from 8.30 am to 10pm daily. As TBS is a rail hub, this is good news for busy urban workers.

The new 14,000 sq.ft. JPJ BTS branch was launched earlier this week by transport minister Anthony Loke, and the event was also attended by Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Replacing the branch at the nearby Bandar Sri Permaisuri, which has been operating since 2006, JPJ BTS is described as offering more modern facilities, flexible and customer oriented. Loke said that the Bandar Sri Permaisuri outlet was often crowded as it had to serve over 1,300 people a day. This new branch can serve up to 1,700 a day, and there are more days too.

It’s the first JPJ branch adopting a ‘metropolitan operation model’ with the 10pm daily operation hours (except for festival holidays), and the third one to be located in a building accessible by public transport after Putrajaya and Nilai. Loke said that the concept could be extended to Terminal Bersepadu Gombak next.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.