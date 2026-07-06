Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale – first “manual” since California, DCT with by-wire shifter, 1,499 units

In Cars, Ferrari, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 6 2026 11:17 am

Simulated gearshifts have been a trend for a while now, but rarely have we been given a “proper” manual experience. In a clear break from the polarising Luce, Ferrari is putting the focus back on driver engagement with the 12Cilindri Manuale, its first V12 model with a row-your-own gearbox since the 599 GTB, and the first manual from Maranello overall since the last naturally-aspirated California was produced in 2013.

As you’d probably have surmised by now, the task of equipping the 12Cilindri’s sonorous 6.5 litre NA V12 with the trademark open-gate shifter and a clutch pedal wasn’t a straightforward one. Unlike Porsche with its 911 GT3, Ferrari hasn’t gone the whole hog of engineering an entirely new ‘box, with the car retaining its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. That has allowed it to maintain its stratospheric outputs of 830 PS at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

Instead, the Manuale relies on an entirely by-wire setup, with the ball-topped aluminium shifter connected to a central rotating block machined from a single block of high-strength steel for durability, along with eccentric rollers to enable the shifter to self-centre in neutral. A push-pull solenoid is used to provide physical feedback as well as functioning as a locking mechanism, preventing the driver from selecting too low a gear and detonating the priceless 12-cylinder engine.

Meanwhile, the clutch pedal is linked to a profiled rotating drum – also made from a high-strength steel alloy – and a preloaded system to increase and decrease the weight on your left foot. Both the shifter and clutch send signals to the updated gearbox control unit to manipulate the transmission and the twin clutches.

The shifter controls the first six ratios of the DCT; a row of buttons allows the car to function as an automatic with all eight speeds. You’ll still have to do so to unlock the 12Cilindri’s full performance potential, including a 2.9-second zero-to-100 km/h time and a top speed of over 340 km/h.

To engage manual mode, one needs to only depress the clutch pedal, at which point the illuminated H-pattern on the gearknob switches from white to amber. The precision clutch input detection allows the car to recognise the driver’s intention, allowing everything from heel-and-toe shifting to a full-bore clutch dump; it will even stall if you try to pull away sloppily.

Of course, Ferrari isn’t the first carmaker to utilise such a system; Koenigsegg pioneered the combination of a DCT and a manual shifter with the CC850 – a throwback to the CC8S – in 2022. Unlike that car, however, the Manuale does not come with paddle shifters, so if you want to go through the gears yourself, your only option is to go manual. Toyota also experimented with a simulated manual gearbox, first with the GR HV Sports concept, then a prototype based on the Lexus UX300e EV.

Beyond the newfangled gearbox, the Manuale is unchanged from the “standard” 12Cilindri, still featuring an aluminium construction, magnetorheological dampers, rear-wheel steering and a whole alphabet soup of electronic aids. The latter includes Side Slip Control (SSC) 8.0, brake-by-wire with ABS Evo, an electronic locking differential and Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE) 2.0.

Setting the Manuale apart is a unique specification for each unit, as all of them come from Ferrari’s Tailor Made personalisation studio. The car is fitted as standard with laser-etched silver “scudetto” side shields and exclusive five-spoke forged alloy wheels available in four different finishes, including a light gold expertly paired with the gorgeous Rosso Rubino on the launch model.

The black front “visor”, inspired by the iconic 365 GTB/4 “Daytona”, gets some subtle pinstripes to not only add some visual interest but also tie it even closer to its forebear; a similar treatment is applied to the active wings above the taillights.

Customers can spec their Manuale with a six-stripe livery that references the manual function’s six speeds – a motif that can also be found on the seat upholstery. Bespoke side sill scuff plates, engraved on the standard aluminium version and painted for the carbon fibre option, complete the look.

Part of Ferrari’s Special Series that also includes the SF90 XX and the 296 Speciale, the 12Cilindri Manuale is limited to just 1,499 units, and Autocar reports that, as expected, it is “practically” sold out. No word on whether the company will offer this feature on its other cars, but we can’t see it embarking on such an expensive engineering endeavour for just a single model, so watch this space…

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